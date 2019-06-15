Chanel West Coast Goes Sexy ’50s Pin-Up In Tiny Pastel Thong Bikini

Chanel West Coast appears to be channeling her inner ’50s vibe. The Now You Know rapper took to Instagram for an eye-popping update on June 14 – fans already seem to be finding the snaps iconic.

The pictures show the 30-year-old Ridiculousness star posing against a plain wall. Her multi-color bikini is more than making up for the backdrop, though. Eye-poppingly tight and striped in pastel shades of pink, yellow, blue, and reds, the two-piece couldn’t do a better job at replicating the heyday style from the ’50s. The thonged briefs come high-cut, the top comes knotted at the bust, and Chanel’s pink shades add statement flourishes. The star appears to have gone all-out on the sexy vintage look. Her curled and waved hair has been styled in a fashion that resembles a Marilyn Monroe do – her edgy tattoos, however, bring the viewer to the present day.

Fans have been picking up on the old-school feel.

“Pin-up baby” one wrote.

Another fan seemed to think that Chanel rocks pretty much all of her looks.

“You always look so fabulous in everything. Jealous,” they wrote.

If anyone is a chameleon with their photo shoots, it’s this MTV face. Vintage Instagram updates may be all the rage, but nailing them is an art. Chanel appears to have done just that.

Recent activity on Chanel’s Instagram has largely centered around her newly-released “Sharon Stoned” track. The witty title is, of course, a play on Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone and marijuana indulgence. Promos for “Sharon Stoned” came with their own signature updates. Chanel didn’t turn the clock back for these, though — her dominatrix-style outfits came with pillar-box reds, black leathers, bold lipstick, and platinum-blonde hair.

Today’s throwback feel has been seen before on Chanel’s Instagram. In April, the rapper took to the platform for a Barbie-like bikini snap that took in desert vibes, a vintage pump with a YSL logo, and a kaleidoscope finish from multi-color rainbow hair and clothing. The update did, of course, include a designer brand – Chanel is known for including luxury labels in her lyrics. While this artist’s name might be interpreted as being a stage name based on the French fashion house Chanel, it is, in fact, her middle name. West Coast’s full name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley.

Chanel’s ’50s update had racked up over 106,000 likes within 15 hours of going live. The rapper has 3.2 million Instagram followers, and her account is followed by celebrity faces including Paris Hilton, Bella Thorne, and Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham.