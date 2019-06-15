Khloe Kardashian’s Trainer Gunnar Peterson Reveals The Secrets Behind The ‘Revenge Body’ Scenes

Celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson has appeared on all three seasons of the Kardashian spin-off Revenge Body, the show helmed by Khloe Kardashian that helps people get in their best shape to get back at people who have hurt them.

But Gunnar says, according to Page Six, that things aren’t as easy as they look at the show.

“You think that because it’s all laid out for you that it’s going to be easy to execute, it’s not,” he said. “There’s a lot of discipline and there are a lot of mental games.”

Gunnar revealed that his clients on the show have a lot of advantages, like access to a personal trainer, a nutritionist, and a stylist. But even though the show helps set the stage to make things go smoothly, the people on the show have to put in a ton of effort.

“They’re thrown into what may look like, ‘Oh, cool so I get a trainer, somebody to help me with my diet, this is gonna be great,’ … there’s still a lot of work required on the contestants part,” he said.

When things to go as easily as they expect, Gunnar says that some people struggle.

“If [the transformation] doesn’t happen the way they envision it happening right out of the gate, then there’s self-doubt and then there’s self-criticism,” he said.

That’s when he steps in to make sure that people know that the new things they are learning need to become a routine or it will never stick.

“You have to remind them, ‘Hey I’m on your team, I’m here for you,” he added.

He says he encourages people to treat their health routine like they would a job interview or a first date – things that they wouldn’t dream of ditching.

Gunnar famously helped Khloe get her own revenge body after she split from Lamar Odom. He says that it’s the kind of dedication that he tries to foster in his clients on the show that got her the success she has seen with her routine. She never missed a day, according to the trainer, even when she was traveling and filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In fact, even though she has only gotten busier since she started training, with a new baby and a thriving business, not to mention her hit spin-0ff, she still makes her health a priority. He praised the star for using her celebrity status to help bring attention to making smart choices about health.