Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Adamant That She Never Wants To See Jordyn Woods Again

It seems that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are making baby steps at mending their relationship, but Khloe Kardashian is adamant that she never wants to see the woman who allegedly cheated with her baby daddy again.

According to People, while Kylie might be softening towards her former BFF, Khloe isn’t feeling so generous.

“Khloé never wants to see Jordyn again,” a source revealed.

That’s understandable, given reports surfacing in February that Khloe’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, hooked up with Jordyn, rupturing her relationship with baby True’s dad. Jordyn has maintained that the two didn’t have sex and that they only kissed at a party at his house.

Since then, Khloe has kept her distance. That doesn’t mean that she is completely against a reconciliation between Jordyn and Kylie, however. In June, a source told Hollywood Life that she was open to it, though she didn’t want to be involved.

“Khloe would be understanding if Kylie and Jordyn repaired their friendship due to how kind and open hearted Kylie is, however, she of course prefers to not be involved in it as she’s choosing to keep her distance from Jordyn and the Woods family,” a source said.

The insider added that Khloe tries to be there for her family, whatever they decide to do.

“She’s always supportive of Kylie and lets her do what she wants to do and should she eventually want that, would be as understanding as possible,” the source said.

Khloe puts the blame for the situation equally on Jordyn and Tristan, and Kylie is aware of the tension that her friendship with the model has caused, so she is being respectful not avoid talking about the situation when she is around Khloe, according to a source. Reportedly, Kylie is open to having some interaction with her former best friend, but she knows that she has to tread lightly to protect her sister’s feelings.

“[B]ut at the same time, Kylie wants to be able to say hello to Jordyn when she sees her out,” the insider said.

Still, Kylie and Jordyn have been getting on better terms in recent days. A source revealed that it is unlikely that the two will ever be as close as they once were, but they are finding a place that isn’t as negative and angry as it used to be. The two reportedly even had an interaction at a party last weekend that appeared to be civil and respectful.