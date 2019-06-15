Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Made Up To $135 Million In 2018, Financial Disclosures Show

White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made between $29 million and $135 million in 2018, as shown by their financial disclosure reports that were made public on Friday, per The New York Times.

The president’s daughter and son-in-law made the bulk of their money from real estate holdings and similar investments. However, their income in the second year of government service is lower than in the first, when they made between $82 million and $222 million.

For Kushner, the family-run real estate business Kushner Companies was his main source of income. The firm made money from investments from foreign sources, including some from the Middle East, which is guaranteed to prompt criticism from watchdogs and ethics experts, given that the president’s son-in-law is in charge of brokering peace deals in the region.

For instance, in 2018, Kushner Companies signed a $1 billion-worth contract with Brookfield Asset Management, a company partially owned by the Qatari government.

The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, had a very financially successful year as well, making between $6.7 and $10.7 million, despite resigning from her positions at businesses associated with her father. Ivanka made nearly $4 million from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, where foreign officials and executives frequently stay.

The president’s daughter also made money from book deals, receiving an advance of $263,500 from publisher Penguin Random House for her book, Women Who Work.

As CNBC reported, watchdog groups have long warned about potential conflicts of interest, arguing that “the couple’s financial interests underscore the ethical minefield they created two years ago when they became two of the closest advisers to the president without divesting from their extensive real estate investments.”

In 2018, for instance, the Trump administration launched a real estate investment program, offering massive tax breaks to developers. Both Ivanka and Jared hold stakes in real estate investment firms, as well as interests in various properties scattered all over the country.

Many have accused President Trump and members of his family of corruption and nepotism. The Trumps have taken advantage of every opportunity to enrich themselves, according to Vox, which wrote extensively about Donald Trump and Jared Kushner’s ties to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The relationship came under intense scrutiny following the brutal murder of TheWashington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which was allegedly ordered by bin Salman. Despite overwhelming and largely bipartisan pressure, the Trump administration has insisted on supplying bin Salman’s regime with weapons while it carries out a genocide in Yemen, according to Foreign Policy.

Congress is still raising concerns over the arms deal, and questioning Kushner’s involvement in it, according to ThinkProgress.