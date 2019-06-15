Justin Bieber ‘Gushes’ Over Miley Cyrus’ Naked Bathtub Picture

Miley Cyrus’ naked Black Mirror Instagram update appears to have gotten noticed by some elite members of the Hollywood circle. While a comment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Rinna racked up hundreds of likes, a higher-profile face has taken to the comments section. “Sorry” singer Justin Bieber has commented on the snap of Miley sitting nude in a bathtub of pink paint.

As Hollywood Life reported on June 14, the 25-year-old pop icon and Drew House founder “[gushed]” over the SHE IS COMING singer’s Instagram update. Justin did, however, appear careful not to mention the risqué nature of Miley’s picture.

“Hailey and I loved the episode,” Justin wrote.

A string of pink-centric pictures has appeared on Miley’s Instagram as promo for her much-anticipated Black Mirror feature. The hit Netflix series has catapulted to front-page news ever since Miley’s Ashley O character was announced. With countless fans streaming the episode, Miley and her character have been a major topic this past week. Justin also liked the edgy snap of a paint-splattered Miley. His comment had racked up over 23,000 likes within two days of being posted. It also generated a direct response from the former Hannah Montana star.

“@justinbieber JB FT AO” Miley wrote.

Hollywood Life broke down Miley’s response to Justin. As the media outlet states, Miley was requesting a Bieber “featuring Ashley O collaboration.”

Miley appears to have taken on her Ashley O role with gusto. Her Black Mirror feature now comes with a music video – “On a Roll” is based on Nine Inch Nails’ 1989-released “Head Like A Hole” track. The sexy video sees Miley wearing her iconic pink wig, dancing in a latex crop top with matching pants, and sending out her iconic voice.

Response to Miley’s Ashley O alter ego has been immense. Her bathtub Instagram update currently sits at over 2.3 million likes. Over 8,600 fans have taken to the comments section. Given Justin’s message, it would appear that his 22-year-old wife Hailey Baldwin is also a fan of the show – more specifically, of Miley’s appearance in it.

Speaking to The Guardian regarding her Black Mirror appearance, Miley outlined what attracted her to the script.

“I think it’s an important story that needs to be told, such a realistic take on what it’s like working in the music industry. It really portrays the overt exploitation of artists and that numbers usually eclipse the creative most of the time.”

Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.