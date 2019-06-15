‘Toy Story 4’ Voice Ally Maki Gets Engaged To Musician Travis Atreo

Today, Ally Maki got to live her dream day all over again on Instagram, via a video that showed the memorable highlights.

It was only last week that Maki was all dressed up and enjoying the Toy Story 4 premiere when her sweetheart, Travis Atreo, popped that very important question on that very important day. Now Ally is engaged to Atreo in a premarital status that was meant to be, or so it seems. For starters, they both live in Los Angeles, but originate from Seattle, and they both love swapping lines from The Office on a regular basis.

The pair, who have been together for more than six years, enjoyed their big moment on June 11, which was the same day that the Wrecked actress’ biggest role-to-date, in the new Toy Story 4, was first shown on the big screen. The world premiere took place at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theater, so the cast and their entourages holed up across the street at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel for easy access to all the festivities.

However, Ally Maki had no idea about at least one big activity that had been planned for this very important day. As seen in her video, the actress was the center of her glam squad’s attention. Some of her beautifiers wore customized Giggle McDimples T-shirts, as did some of her inner circle. Travis was one of those people.

Finally, Maki was dressed and ready to take in all the fun stuff on her to-do list. She busted out her new couture Dior suit, a yellow number that definitely showed the sunny side of her disposition. And then she was off, signing autographs, taking selfies with the fans, and answering interview questions — all before watching the movie she starting working on three years prior to that moment.

The day, although one to remember, was long and hard on the feet so Maki and her man headed back to the Roosevelt so she could change to more comfortable shoes. Once in their assigned room, all memories of cramped toes and aching arches vanished. Atreo had set up a scene in this temporary housing situation that was entirely romantic, right down to the trail of pink rose petals leading to their bedroom. There, he got on his knees and proposed.

“I’m still in complete shock. This was the most incredible surprise ending to the absolute best day of my life,” Ally told People a couple of days later. “To celebrate this moment with my best friend surrounded by my family, friends and the warmth and love of the Toy Story fam was insanely surreal.”

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters nationwide on June 21. The Ally Maki-Travis Atreo wedding has not yet been scheduled, or at least there hasn’t been a set date available for public consumption — so do stay tuned.