Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless In Leopard Print Top

Like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to flaunting her curves on Instagram. The reality television star has nearly 80 million followers on the social platform — 79.6 million, to be specific — and just about every post she shares gets thousands of comments and hundreds of thousands of likes within hours.

The latest photo she shared had a bit of a retro vibe that’s quite different than the normal glam set up the Kardashians inhabit. In the shot, Kourtney is playing a retro-looking The Wizard of Oz arcade game in what looks like a home arcade set-up. To complete the retro vibe of the picture, she’s rocking a pair of high-waisted boyfriend jeans with ripped knees in a light denim wash. However, in order to keep things sexy, she’s paired the pants with what looks like a leopard print bodysuit or form-fitting top. The top dips scandalously low in the back, and also shows off some of her curves from the side — and makes it evident that she’s decided to go braless.

While many of her photos feature full glam makeup, in this one, Kourtney seems to be wearing a neutral look, and just allowing her hair to flow loose and free.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the photo, and it received 725,000 likes and 2,591 comments in less than 24 hours. Some fans tried to get Kourtney to dish a bit more on things going on in her personal life, with her ex Scott Disick, but most simply complimented her appearance. One fan said “ok queen just slay my life” while another called her “the most iconic Kardashian.”

Many fans have been speculating about what’s going on with Kourtney Kardashian and her ex — and father of her children — Scott Disick, for ages. Kourtney has had a few shorter relationships over the past little while, and Scott is happily dating influencer Sofia Richie. However, because of the on-again, off-again nature of Kourtney and Scott’s relationship, many are wondering whether there’s drama there, and if Kourtney has any beef with Sofia. Based on a source close to the couple, it seems that reality isn’t too dramatic, though, as People reports.