Sofia Vergara Shows Off Flawless Curves In Plunging Floral Sundress

At 46 years old, Sofia Vergara boasts a spectacular figure that would make women half her age green with envy.

Known for her age-defying physique, the fabulous actress is not afraid to show off her Internet-famous curves in clinging apparel. Her latest Instagram update was no exception, as fans got to see the Colombian-born beauty in all of her curvaceous splendor.

A sun-drenched photo shared by Sofia shortly after midnight on Friday saw the Modern Family actress rocking her hourglass frame in a whimsical sundress. Photographed from the side, the ageless beauty looked radiant in the colorful frock, one that seemed perfectly tailored to her shapely figure. Boasting a plunging neckline and a vibrant floral pattern, the eye-popping dress beautifully flattered Sofia’s curvy silhouette, showcasing all of her best assets in a chic and seductive display.

Posing at the arm of her dashing husband, 42-year-old actor Joe Manganiello, the stunning actress, model, and fashion designer looked nothing short of spectacular in the head-turning dress. Sporting a beaming smile on her gorgeous face, Sofia dazzled in the colorful frock, which gleamed in a bold palette of deep red, serene blue, and sparkling yellow.

The Hot Pursuit actress cut a youthful figure in the cheerful dress, which teased her chiseled legs through the semi-sheer fabric. Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in a casual yet trendy outfit, consisting of a pair of fitted blue trousers and a rose-pink shirt. Taking a cue from his ravishing wife, the Magic Mike star kept up the floral theme by wearing an eye-catching necklace around his neck – one made up of large black-and-white painted beads.

Sofia followed up her post with another photo that gave fans a more detailed view of her captivating dress, one that showed what her outfit looked like from the front. The second pic put her ample cleavage on full display, revealing the frock’s dangerously low-cut neckline.

Featuring delicate spaghetti straps, the clingy number framed her décolletage, drawing the eye toward her generous bust. The bubbly actress nearly spilled out of her plunging sundress, which could barely contain her buxom curves.

Sofia smoldered in the stylish dress, showing that she certainly has what it takes to command the attention of her 16.5 million Instagram followers. The revealing cut and flattering pattern of her gorgeous frock highlighted her lithe waistline, while also accentuating her voluptuous hips.

Aside from offering a better view of Sofia’s sizzling dress, the second pic added a new detail to Joe’s look as well. In the photo, the Hollywood heartthrob was seen wearing a beautiful Hawaiian lei, which perfectly tied to the floral motif of his wife’s outfit.

Photographed together with Joe’s brother, movie producer Nick Manganiello, and his wife, Lana Jacqueline Manganiello, the two lovebirds snuggled up for the shot as they gave a warm, friendly smile to the camera.

“Family affair,” Sofia captioned the photo, visibly proud to be in such loving company.

As she pointed out in the photo caption, both photos were taken on Friday night at the celebrated Maui Film Festival in Hawaii. The family was elated to attend the event, which honored Joe’s career both as an actor and a movie producer.

According to Variety, Joe received the 2019 MFF Shooting Star Award for his work in his new film, Bottom of the 9th. The award was presented to him by none other than his gorgeous wife, who took the stage in her jaw-dropping floral dress.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Maui Film Festival

The festival also showed a screening of the movie, which was produced by the Manganiello brothers and saw Joe and Sofia star together as the main characters. The film hits U.S. theaters on July 19.