Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Reportedly Split Following Two-Year Romance

Power couple Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly split after being together for nearly two years.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, the 50 Shades of Grey star and the Coldplay singer decided to call it quits on their romance, which started around October 2017, when they were first spotted together. Now, a source claims that their split comes as a shock to their friends and loved ones.

“Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone,” an insider told British publication The Sun.

The news is even more surprising considering they were reportedly considering tying the knot just a while ago. Back in November 2018, a different source told the outlet that “they will probably get married.”

“It’s serious. Chris (likes that) she doesn’t thrive on the spotlight and is very understated,” they added.

In addition, an insider told Us Weekly last December that the 29-year-old actress and the 42-year-old musician would “be engaged soon,” as Chris was “head over heels.” The pair never really confirmed their relationship to the public and were always quite private, but they were often seen together. According to Hollywood Life, Dakota was spotted picking up her beau after a hike in Malibu just last April.

It’s also been reported that the Coldplay frontman bought a $5 million house in the popular coastal city to share with the Hollywood star earlier this year. However, neither of them are active on social media, and it is unlikely that they will publicly announce the end of their relationship.

Back in October last year, the duo were at the center of a pregnancy rumor after pink and blue balloons were spotted at their house, as reported by Pop Culture. It turns out those were only decorations for her birthday party — Johnson later told Ellen DeGeneres that “the only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies.” Dakota, who’s the daughter of equally-famous parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, is currently busy shooting her upcoming film, Covers, in Los Angeles.

Chris is a father to two children — 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses — whom he shares with Gwyneth Paltrow. The two were married for 13 years, but they famously “consciously uncoupled” back in 2014. He was also romantically linked to actress Jennifer Lawrence before Dakota came along. The actress reportedly dated model and musician Matthew Hitt before her relationship with the English musician.