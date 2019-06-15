Former Victoria’s Secret Model Lauren Layne Goes Topless In New Instagram Snap

American model Lauren Layne — best known for being a former Victoria’s Secret model — exactly knows the art of driving her fans wild with her sexy snaps.

That’s exactly what she did in her recent photograph, wherein she could be seen posing topless. The model wore skimpy maroonish-red bikini bottoms that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned legs.

Since full-on nudity is not allowed on Instagram, Lauren covered her breasts with her palms. Nonetheless, she flashed enough skin to titillate her fans and stop them in their tracks.

Lauren opted for minimal makeup so as to keep it natural and accessorized with some bracelets and a selection of rings to pull off her signature style.

She let her slightly-damp hair down and looked straight into the camera to strike a very seductive pose.

Within less than 20 minutes of going live, the snap amassed almost 2,500 likes and various comments — both from her fans as well as her fellow models, including Maya Stepper and Elizabeth Turner.

According to the geotag, the risqué snap was captured in Bermuda, while she informed her fans in the caption that she will be spending her entire weekend at the beach. The model also told her fans that the sultry photograph was captured as part of the photo shoot for her self-titled swimsuit collection.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans said that Lauren represents the “true definition of perfection,” while another fan commented that he earlier only liked Lauren’s face but after seeing her body, he admires her from head to toe.

A third fan said that no matter how many times he sees the model’s bikini snapshots, he can never get enough of her.

Other fans, per usual, praised Lauren’s beauty and sexiness by using phrases like “heavenly picture,” “extremely hot,” “incredibly stunning,” and “breathtakingly beautiful.”

Prior to posting the said picture, Lauren treated her fans to a casual snap wherein she could be seen wearing a pair of printed slacks that she teamed with a white sports bra and white sneakers. The model tied her hair into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup to keep it natural.

Loading...

A look at the comments section proves that fans totally loved the picture, which shows that Lauren doesn’t necessarily have to post skin-baring pictures to gain her fans’ admiration.

Although Lauren shot to fame because of Victoria’s Secret, an article by Hollywood Life revealed that the model gained social media popularity in 2014 when Justin Bieber — who was 20 at the time — allegedly posted a picture of Lauren on his Instagram, where she was featured blowing a kiss.

At the time, Bieber was vacationing with girlfriend Hailey Baldwin (now his wife), and soon after posting the picture, he deleted it after fans started raising their eyebrows.