Gigi Hadid Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Snug Cut-Out Dress & Sexy Bustier

Gigi Hadid put her splendid figure on full display in her latest Instagram post. On Friday night, the ravishing Victoria’s Secret Angel treated her massive following to a sultry photo that perfectly showcased her delicate, hourglass frame.

The catwalk queen turns heads wherever she goes and instantly becomes the center of attention whenever she walks into a room. Boasting a feminine and very seductive scenic presence, Gigi knows how to keep all eyes on her, whether she’s rocking a glamorous look on the runway or is spotted on a casual night out with friends and family.

Her latest Instagram update was no exception, earning Gigi some serious viral attention. Yesterday’s photo share immediately caught the eye of her 48.2 million Instagram followers, garnering more than 1 million likes, in addition to nearly 2,600 comments.

The snapshot in question saw Gigi wearing a chic, curve-hugging choker dress – a daring, long-sleeved design in a fabulous light-gray color. Featuring a plunging neckline and scandalous cut outs, the dress beautifully flattered her jaw-dropping physique.

The gorgeous supermodel looked every inch the siren in the form-fitting dress. The snug number clung to every curve in sight, tracing the sinuous contour of her chiseled figure with the graceful fidelity of a Pre-Raphaelite painting. Its ribbed pattern highlighted Gigi’s Amazonian figure, showing off her 5-foot-10-inch silhouette in a provocative display.

The top of the dress consisted solely of a knotted, ruched detail – which bloomed right underneath the chest line, leading the eye toward Gigi’s sculpted bust. Meanwhile, the clinging skirt followed the trace of her voluptuous hips, at the same time accentuating her impossibly tiny waistline.

The 24-year-old stunner showed quite a bit of skin in the revealing fitted dress. The dangerously low-cut neckline framed her décolletage area, putting her ample cleavage front and center. However, Gigi would have certainly exposed more than she bargained for had she not strategically paired the outrageously cut-out gown with an eye-catching white bustier.

Worn underneath the dress, the sophisticated garment was crafted out of a gauzy fabric and boasted a seashell pattern that artfully censored Gigi’s bust. Even so, the many-time Vogue cover girl flashed her toned abdomen through the sheer bodice, which also featured a cleavage-flaunting, deep-cut neckline. To further conceal her busty assets, Gigi slipped into a nude lacy bra that kept her look sexy yet classy.

As she noted in the photo caption, the pic was snapped in Florence, Italy, sometime after the hotly anticipated LuisaViaRoma and Carine Roitfeld CR Runway fashion show on June 13. According to Hollywood Life, Gigi reigned supreme on the Pitti Uomo catwalk, opening Roitfeld’s Spring/Summer 2020 show with a memorable look that combined a glossy pair of black, skintight, patent-leather pants with an elegant, lapelled, white corset top.

Gigi showed off her runway look in an eye-popping video posted to Instagram yesterday afternoon.