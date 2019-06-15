Instagram Sensation Julianne Kissinger Spills Out Of A Red Bikini In Recent Snap

American Instagram model Julianne Kissinger is a pro when it comes to posting skin-baring snaps on the photo-sharing website. In fact, the hottie has attracted close to 5 million followers within a short period of time.

Despite the fact that Julianne posts racy photographs almost every day, her legions of ardent admirers never seem to get enough of her. As a result, all of her pics become instant hits.

That’s exactly what happened to her latest share, wherein she could be seen donning a skimpy red bikini that struggled to contain her enviable assets. And that’s not all, but in order to titillate her fans, Julianne pulled her bikini top to expose her never-ending cleavage as well as a glimpse of her nipples – a move that drove her fans totally crazy.

The stunner let her tresses cascade over her bosom and she opted for a full face of makeup to pull off a very glamorous look.

In the snap, Julianne could be seen holding a burger in her hands as she looked down and flashed her signature smile. Within less than a day, and as of this writing, the post has accrued almost 82,000 likes and over 3,000 comments wherein fans drooled over Kissinger’s hotness.

“I’m your diehard fan since 2017 and I will feel honored if you follow me back please,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “You are the most beautiful girl of all,” said another.

While a third admirer said that Julianne looks hot as always, adding that he is in love with the model.

Prior to posting the said picture, Julianne wowed her fans by posting a racy snap wherein she could be seen busting out of cream and red lingerie set which allowed her to put her buxom physique on full display.

The stunner could be seen sitting on a sofa and looking straight into the camera to pose for the picture. As of this writing, the image racked up 80,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments. Fans and followers, per usual, showered the stunning model with various comments and complimentary phrases, including “the epitome of perfection,” “the hottest model on Instagram,” “sexiness galore,” and “your body is heavenly.”

Even though Julianne appears to be a carefree and fun-loving person, the model is a responsible mother to a six-year-old daughter, Kylianna. According to an article by Live Ramp, Julianne gave birth to her beautiful daughter when she was only 19 years of age. The article also mentioned that Julianne is a single mother who raised up her daughter on her own as the child’s father moved to another state.