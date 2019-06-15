Brittany Cartwright Poses With Her Bridal Party For Princess-Themed Photo Shoot Ahead Of Wedding To Jax Taylor

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star is ready for her fairytale wedding.

Brittany Cartwright is one glass slipper away from her wedding to Jax Taylor. The 30-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, who has made no secret that she has been planning her fairytale wedding ever since she was a little girl, posed for an epic photo with members from her supersized bridal party in a fairytale-themed photo shoot.

In the photo, bride-to-be Brittany is surrounded by several Disney princesses as well as familiar faces from her wedding party, including Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix and Kristen Doute, as well as Brittany’s best friend and bridesman, Zack Wickham. Noticeably missing is bridesmaid Scheana Shay and late bridal party add-on Lala Kent, who is currently planning her own wedding to Randall Emmett.

The unidentified Disney lookalikes in Brittany’s bridal photo include Cinderella, The Little Mermaid’s Princess Ariel, and Beauty and the Beast’s Princess Belle. Brittany Cartwright is wearing bridal white and she also dons a tiara in the snap, and a ton of huge pink balloons surround the room.

In the caption to the photo, Brittany Cartwright described the group as a “bridal party fit for a princess.” The Bravo star also expressed her love for her friends who will join her on her wedding day as she marries Jax.

Brittany Cartwright met her unlikely Prince Charming in Las Vegas. While their ups and downs have been documented on Vanderpump Rules, Jax proposed to Brittany last June. The couple went on to celebrate their impending marriage with a fairytale-themed “Enchanted Engagement” party held at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga, California, per E! News.

The fairytale theme will continue with the couple’s wedding on June 29. Brittany told Cosmopolitan she will marry Jax Taylor at Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky. She also referenced her supersized wedding party which includes 12 attendants each for her and Jax.

“It is such a big wedding party. We’re gonna have 24 people up there with us!” Cartwright said.

Loading...

Brittany’s 12 bridesmaids will wear Wtoo by Watters dresses.

Vanderpump Rules fans also got a sneak peek at Brittany’s wedding dress try-on during a recent episode of the Bravo reality show. Cartwright tried on a series of princess-y wedding gowns as her bridesmaids weighed in. Bravo TV.com notes that Stassi Schroeder even said the dresses looked like “stylish wedding Disney threw up… in the best way possible!”

Brittany Cartwright previously told Page Six that her wedding gown is a custom design by Netta BenShabu and that her wedding ceremony will be full of “classic white elegance.”