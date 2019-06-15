‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, June 14: Thomas Deletes Hope’s Photo

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, June 14 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who called a meeting with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley). He ordered them to never tell Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) or Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) about the baby. He told them that they should forget the past and carry on with their lives. He also threatened their jobs if they decided to go against his wishes. When Xander refused, Thomas warned that he could destroy Zoe’s life by sending her to jail. Xander agreed to his boss’s terms. Afterward, he told Zoe that he felt that they made a deal with the devil.

Steffy called her dad and told him that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had moved back into the cliff house, per She Knows Soaps. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) then joined his wife where they looked over Thomas’ new designs for the Hope For The Future line. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) thought that his designs were a little edgy for the line. B&B viewers know that the HFTF line embodies the values of wholesomeness and modesty. Ridge then told his wife that Liam had moved in with Steffy. Brooke was upset but Ridge pointed out that they should not get overly involved in their children’s lives. Brooke thought that Thomas was obsessed with Hope.

Xander, Zoe and Flo are stunned by Thomas sudden change of heart and his threats against them. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zsTlAedHyf #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/SJjRRrnKow — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 14, 2019

Hope called Liam and asked him to send her some pictures of him and the girls. He agreed to send her some snaps and ended the call.

Liam was downing some beer when he told Steffy that she should use him around the house. Steffy opined that he was still hurting after the annulment and tried to encourage her ex-husband.

Later, Hope received the photos from Liam. She seemed to be torn as she admired the pics. She told her mother that the photos made her happy. Brooke felt that she could still remarry Liam. Hope said that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) triggered something in her that she thought would only be for Beth.

Hope was admiring a photo of Phoebe when Thomas appeared. He told her to put her phone down. Hope also decided to place the framed photos around the living room. While she was occupied with this task, Thomas deleted the photo of Phoebe on her phone, per Soap Central.

