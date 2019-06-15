Alex Jones Claims Malware Attack Planted Child Porn On Servers, Blames People Connected To Sandy Hook Families

Alex Jones claimed that he was the victim of a malware attack that embedded child pornography on his servers, and appeared to point the finger at someone connected to the families of children killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

The Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist launched into a profanity-laced rant on his show Friday claiming that someone had sent malware in an email, with illegal images embedded within. As The Daily Beast noted, Jones offered a $1 million reward and claimed the attack was related to a lawsuit from Sandy Hook families for Jones’ claims that the shooting was a hoax and that families of murdered children were actors.

In Friday’s show, Jones suggested that someone related to the lawsuit had targeted him with the malware.

“He appeared to suggest repeatedly throughout Friday’s episode that he was framed by someone tied to those suing him,” The Daily Beast reported. “He repeatedly singled out Christopher Mattei, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney who currently represents the Sandy Hook families, and railed against Democrats who he appeared to believe were working against him.”

Alex Jones, who is accused of pushing a false story about the Sand Hook shooting being a hoax in order to make money for his website, turned those allegations around on Friday. He claimed that it was his opponents who were profiting off the deaths of the children, which he now acknowledges were real.

“I am so sick of their filth and living off the dead kids of Sandy Hook,” Jones said.

Families of children killed at the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, have won a series of courtroom battles in recent weeks, including a push to force Jones to reveal business records. As Forbes reported, a judge this week ordered Jones to turn over Infowars’ internal financial and marketing records or face possible sanctions.

The lawsuit claims that Alex Jones knowingly lied in claiming that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax, leading to a campaign of “physical confrontation and harassment, death threats, and a sustained barrage of harassment and verbal assault on social media” against families of the victims. Some of those who believed Jones’ theories about the shooting being fake have hounded parents of the children killed, demanding to see death certificates or even pictures of the dead bodies. Some of the parents have even been forced to move in order to escape the abuse.

Alex Jones has been hit with other legal suits, and The Inquisitr noted that Infowars recently settled a lawsuit with the creator of Pepe the Frog for $15,000 after Infowars adopted the image for posters that showed Donald Trump alongside the cartoon frog. Jones also agreed not to use Pepe’s image ever again.