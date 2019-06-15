‘Playboy’ Bombshell Antje Utgaard Flaunt Her Curves In Revealing Bikini Top And Fishnets

Antje Utgaard is channeling her inner mermaid.

The Playboy model took to Instagram on Friday to post a picture of herself wearing a revealing bikini top and fishnet mermaid tail bottom that left very little to the imagination. The snap was a smash hit with her followers, garnering tens of thousands of likes and plenty of comments complimenting Antje on her incredible physique.

“You look absolutely amazing. Stunningly beautiful,” one person commented.

“So beautiful,” another added.

Antje Utgaard has been able to grow a huge following on social media thanks in large part to the revealing photos she posts. As Men’s Journal noted, she sports large followings across Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and was even a star on the now-defunct video-sharing site Vine.

Life was not always so glamorous for the Wisconsin native, however. Antje shared that she grew up in a town of just 500 people, where her family ran a chicken hatchery. She has since found a calling in modeling, thanks in large part to her curvy physique and willingness to show all to her fans.

In the interview with Men’s Fitness, Antje said she puts a lot of time and effort into each of her photos, making sure they are perfect down to the captions and filters. She says each one of them is like a piece of art.

“Don’t be afraid to be real,” she said. “Sometimes people will say to me, ‘Oh, you’re just posting pictures of you and it’s conceited and stuff,’ and I’m like,’No, it’s what you want to see.’ I’m using it as a platform. That’s why my pictures are the way they are—it’s almost like me showing my artsy side and I like to think of myself as a piece of art. I go through all the little details.”

Antje Utgaard said she also strives for authenticity and hates it when Instagram influencers try to show off a life they’re not really living, throwing around money and posing on yachts. The model said that having such a large following means coming under greater scrutiny, so she’s extra careful about everything she posts.

“Of course some people are offended already, because a lot of people are offended of me showing my sexuality and being so comfortable with it, but just be aware of what you’re posting,” she said.

But Antje Utgaard has managed to avoid these controversies and has been steadily growing her Instagram following, thanks largely to the racy pictures she shares on a regular basis.