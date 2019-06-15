Instagram Model Kinsey Wolanski Shows Off Her Unreal Physique In Revealing Bikini During Trip To Portugal

Kinsey Wolanski has a treat for her suddenly enormous Instagram following.

The busty blonde model, who captured international attention when she ran onto the field during the Champions League final, posted quite the revealing photo on Friday showing herself rocking a blue bikini while on a tropical vacation to Portugal. The picture showed off Kinsey’s unreal proportions, displaying her taut stomach and barely containing all of her curves.

The snap was a huge hit with her more than 3 million followers, earning plenty of praise for one of the fastest-rising models the picture-sharing social media site has ever seen.

“Beautiful!!!” one person wrote.

“OMG” another commented.

Kinsey Wolanski has seen a meteoric rise to fame since she ran onto the field during the match between Liverpool and Tottenham, wearing a swimsuit advertising her boyfriend’s risque website — an outfit that at times left her fully exposed as police escorted her off the field.

As The Sun noted, the prank has likely made her millions of dollars. After the then-unknown busty woman was identified as Kinsey Wolanski, her Instagram following skyrocketed from several thousand to 3 million, which experts say has made her nearly $5 million. Instagram models command money for sponsored posts based on the size of their following, and Kinsey is now in the upper echelon, a space occupied by Sports Illustrated swimsuit models and Victoria’s Secret Angels.

As Kinsey told the newspaper, she’s now on a path toward early retirement.

“By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that,” she said.

It’s been quite busy for Kinsey since she was arrested during the Champions League final. The model said she’s been inundated with offers for work, and her Instagram page shows that she’s been all around the world for photo shoots in the weeks that followed.

“Suddenly I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in. I don’t think I did anyone any harm, it was just a bit of fun,” she told The Sun.

“The fans loved it, the players seemed to love it and even the police at the station were asking for my photograph by the time I got out.”

Kinsey Wolanski’s new fan base seems quite pleased with the work she’s done since then, with the model’s racy and revealing photos regularly garnering viral interest in the weeks since her pitch invasion.