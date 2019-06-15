Kim Kardashian Sports Skin-Tight Purple Leggings As She Hides Curves In Oversize Sweater

Kim Kardashian West was spotted rocking a brightly colored outfit in Agoura Hills, California, on Friday.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi as she stepped out in a rare item of loose fitting clothing.

The reality star was seen wearing an oversize purple crew neck sweatshirt with the words “holy spirit” scrolled across it. The sleeves were huge on Kim, and nearly engulfed her hands.

Kardashian also sported a pair of tight, metallic purple leggings, which showed off her curves a bit. Kim added a pair of comfy looking, gray Yeezy slides on her bare feet as she ran errands heading into the weekend.

The mother-of-four had her shoulder length, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that grazed her collarbone. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing.

Kim’s glam look included darkened eyebrows and pink eye shadow. She also donned a shimmering glow, pink blush, thick lashes, and her signature nude lip color.

Kim’s outing came as she was busy unveiling a brand new product in her body makeup this week, revealing videos of a before-and-after set of legs once they used the thick cover up to hide the imperfections on their gams.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are said to be over the moon following the birth of their newborn baby boy, Psalm West, who was born via surrogate in May.

“Kim and Kanye are bursting with happiness over Psalm. He’s such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it’s been an easy addition to the family,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

Although the reality star and the rapper have stressful careers, sources revealed that they both slowed down their lives a bit in order to bond with their new baby boy, and enjoy some family time with all of their kids.

“Kim and Kanye are both busy with their projects, but have slowed down a bit recently to spend quality time with Psalm,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye’s older children, North, Saint, and Chicago, are also said to be doing well adjusting to life with a new baby in the house.

“The kids instantly fell in love with him. North will always be the one in charge, but she loves her little brother,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s busy life by following her on social media.