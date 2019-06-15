’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Ashley Martson Checking Into Rehab

Ashley Martson has made the decision to check into a rehabilitation facility to focus on her mental health, according to a report from E! News.

Martson was catapulted into the limelight after her appearance on TLC’s hit reality series, 90 Day Fiancé. The mother-of-two met and fell in love with Jamaican-born tattoo artist Jay Smith and later applied for the K-1 visa to move her man to the United States. The couple’s journey was documented during the sixth season of the show, and since then, things have been rather tumultuous for the pair.

After their wedding, Martson discovered her then-husband had been chatting with women via dating apps, including Tinder. During this time, Martson and Smith were accused of fraud by fans and other 90 Day cast members, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The couple managed to overcome the setback, but Martson ultimately called it quits and filed for divorce after realizing that Smith had cheated on her again.

Martson told E! News that Smith has definitely played a role in her decision to enter rehab, but there is also a major traumatic incident that has left her scarred.

“A lot of me deciding to seek inpatient help had to do with Jay [Smith], but I was kidnapped and raped in 2005,” she said. “I am always in fight or flight mode, I am always on edge and I have never ever gone to therapy over it.”

“I realized after three failed relationships, that it’s not all of them, and I need to work on myself,” she continued. “And I realize all of my failed relationships do go back to what happened when I was 19. And it’s time I deal with it.”

When asked about her depression, the reality TV star said it was only after her divorce from Smith that she felt depressed. She also revealed that Smith has been trying to make amends in an attempt to reconcile, but she simply isn’t interested at this point, despite still loving the man she was once married to, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I am trying to cope and move on from what I thought was going to be the marriage of a lifetime, and it’s not.”

Martson also struggles with lupus and the countless complications associated with the autoimmune disease. Earlier this year, she was reportedly found unresponsive in her home and after being rushed to the hospital, she took to Instagram to inform her fans that she had been experiencing acute kidney failure due to lupus.

Later, Martson shared another announcement to let fans know that she would be undergoing a second surgery due to her condition, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, not everyone believed Marston’s tale of failing health and many accused the TLC star of faking her illness.

Details of Smith and Martson’s relationship will be revealed during TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sunday nights.