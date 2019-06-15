Joe Biden Now Crushing Donald Trump In Michigan, New Poll Shows, As Even Trump’s Own Internal Polls Look Bleak

Even Donald Trump's own internal polling now shows Trump in deep trouble in the 2020 presidential election, when pitted against Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden continued his domination of Donald Trump in head-to-head polling on Friday, when The Detroit Free Press released a new poll showing that in the state of Michigan — a key “Rust Belt” battleground state with 16 electoral votes — Biden would crush Trump and win those 16 electoral votes easily, if the election were held today.

According to the poll conducted by Lansing, Michigan, research firm EPIC-MRA, Biden would defeat Trump by 11 percentage points, 52-41, in Michigan, a state Trump narrowly won over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

In that election, Trump won a surprise victory in the state by only two-10ths of a percentage point — and only 10,704 votes, according to results posted by CNN. A pair of “third party” candidates — Libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein — also received more than 220,000 votes between them.

In a recent Zogby Interactive poll of Michigan, Biden also leads the Democratic field by a clear margin in Michigan, taking 27 percent of the vote, with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders nine points back at 18 percent.

The Michigan poll also lines up with Biden’s national polling lead over Trump. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, new polling shows that if the election were held today, Biden would win a victory of what one pollster called “landslide proportions” over Trump in a one-on-one matchup.

In the Quinnipiac University poll, Biden led Trump nationwide by 13 points, 53 percent to 40 percent.

Even Trump’s own 2020 campaign internal, private polling is bringing bad news for Trump — though he has continued to deny that his campaign’s polls show him trailing Biden. But according to a New York Times report, Trump responded to the alarming internal poll numbers by simply telling his aides to lie about them to the press.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Trump accused what he termed “The Fake (Corrupt) News Media” of fabricating the internal polling numbers that showed him well behind Biden in important battleground states. But on Friday, those polls leaked to the media, and they showed that the dismal numbers for Trump were, indeed, authentic.

Loading...

According to a report by ABC News, which obtained the internal Trump campaign polls, Trump trails Biden in the internal polling in such states as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Florida.

Even in the state of Texas, which, according to the election data site 270 To Win, has voted for a Republican in 10 consecutive elections, Trump led Biden by only a slim two-point margin.

And in a Quinnipiac poll released June 6, Biden led Trump in Texas by four percentage points, 48-44.