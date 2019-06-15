Jordyn Woods Flaunts Abs In See-Through Crop Top

Jordyn Woods is flaunting her famous figure on social media. The model was seen showing off her hourglass curves this week, and her fans loved it.

On Friday night, Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram account to post a sexy new selfie, where she put her flat tummy and toned abs on full display.

Jordyn is seen standing in a room with gold wallpaper as she poses with her hand behind her head. Woods rocks a see-through white crop top with a belt strap embellishment around the waist.

The sheer top shows off the model’s tiny waist and curvaceous figure. Woods dons a pair of light-colored jeans as well. The denim helps to showcase the model’s backside.

Jordyn completes her look with a green purse wrapped around her waist, a gold bracelet around her wrist, and some diamond studded earrings.

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend has her shoulder length hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, and rocks a full face of makeup for the photo.

Jordyn’s glam look consists of darkened eyebrows, pink blush, thick lashes, and a light pink lip color. She also sports red polish on her long nails, and multiple rings on her fingers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn Woods made headlines when she allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The scandal ended Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, and left Jordyn at the center of a media firestorm.

However, now that the situation has mostly blown over, Woods is said to be happy that her career survived the scandal.

Loading...

“Jordyn feels relieved to have not lost her makeup endorsement deal with Eylure Official Lash Collection over the entire Khloe and Tristan scandal. It was her biggest concern during all of this as it’s a huge source of income for her,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“The deal is worth a lot of money and especially since Kylie was fronting a lot of Jordyn’s lifestyle, of course she was scared of what would happen if she lost it. Jordyn feels she has worked really hard and is really proud of this project is so thankful to have her own collection and make her own name separate from Kylie. She’s feeling really thankful for everything,” the source added.

Woods and Jenner have allegedly not yet mended their friendship following the controversy.

Fans can see more of Jordyn Woods by following the model on Instagram.