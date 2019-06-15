‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Tyler Blackburn Discusses His Rumored Relationship With Ashley Benson

Tyler Blackburn and Ashley Benson may have been lovers on 'Pretty Little Liars,' but they are just friends in real life.

The hit drama/mystery series Pretty Little Liars was a television sensation from its premiere in 2010 up until its series finale in June of 2017. Not only was it an incredible success in the United States, but a smash hit all over the world. The cast of the show became major celebrities, practically overnight, including actress Ashley Benson, who became known for playing the role of Hanna Marin.

Her on-screen relationship with Caleb Rivers, played by actor Tyler Blackburn, was idolized by fans everywhere, many pairing the duo in real life. Now, the couple can look back at their peak of stardom and recall just how much of these rumors held real life truth, according to Hollywood Life.

Fans of the Pretty Little Liars series can easily recall the exclusive girl group that the show was centered upon. Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, and Lucy Hale played the roles of Hanna Marin, Spencer Hastings, Emily Fields, and Aria Montgomery, respectively. The progression of these characters’ love interests were played out for fans to see throughout the duration of the series, many rooting for one particular pairing over another.

Benson and Blackburn had a particularly special bond, as they were not only dating on Pretty Little Liars, but were quite close in real life. Though the pair never officially admitted to their apparent off-screen relationship, they were often photographed holding hands or showing other public signs of affection that led fans to believe that they shared a special bond in real life.

However, in a recent interview, River was quick to clear up this common misconception. As it turns out, the two never officially dated. However, their bond was just as strong as it appeared.

“We never officially dated. In navigating our relationship — as co-workers but also as friends — sometimes the lines blurred a little. We had periods when we felt more for each other, but ultimately we’re good buds. For the most part, those rumors made us laugh. But then sometimes we’d be like, ‘Did someone see us hugging the other night?’ She was a huge part of a huge change in my life, so I’ll always hold her dear.”

While this pair might not be currently dating in real life, Benson seems happier than ever. She is dating actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne in real life. The pair keep their relationship fairly private on social media, aside from a few PDA-filled Instagram posts now and again.