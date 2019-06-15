‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Victor Stuns His Son

The new Young and the Restless weekly spoilers preview videos warn viewers to prepare to be blown away by the week of June 17 through June 21 as the new-old face of Phyllis debuts with Michelle Stafford’s return to Genoa City. Plus, Devon faces a health crisis, while Victor chooses sides, and it’s not who viewers think he will choose.

Michelle Stafford returns as Phyllis, and she’s toasting somebody with a drink. She escaped from the room Kevin (Greg Rikaart) put her in, and Phyllis headed toward Las Vegas, according to The Inquisitr. Phyllis’s shenanigans may end up costing Kevin his deal with Adam (Mark Grossman) to trade Phyllis for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) awakens with a shock from her pull out couch bed, and the later Kyle (Michael Mealor) tells her to prepare to be blown away.

The stakes are high next week as Adam files for custody of Christian. Sharon (Sharon Case) looks shocked when Nick (Joshua Morrow) gives her the devastating news about yet another Christian custody battle, and she likely feels terrible because she’s one of the people who helped Adam return to Genoa City.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tries to make up for inadvertently helping Adam buy Nick’s debt and take over Dark Horse, so she pleads with him to help keep the Newman family out of its impending war. However, it doesn’t look like Adam is interested in avoiding the family drama.

Finally, in a shocking turn of events, Victor (Eric Braeden) finally takes sides between his sons. “The Mustache” had hoped to make up for past wrongs with Adam, especially since Victor is suffering from a rare and life-threatening blood disease. Adam’s move against Nick for custody of Christian crosses a line, even for Victor, though.

He firmly tells Adam to drop the custody suit for Christian, and he expects his son to listen. Adam is a man after Victor’s own heart, and he isn’t about to let anybody — even Victor Newman himself — stand in his way.

Loading...

Adam’s refusal to see things his father’s way leads to Victor’s nearly instant wrath. In the wake of Adam’s stunning declaration, Victor tells Adam to get off his property, which may mean Adam will not be staying at the tack house anymore. Of course, if he plans to create a home for Christian, then he’ll need a more permanent residence anyway.

Now that Victor has chosen a side, he may be willing to help Nick fight Adam.

Plus, Devon (Bryton James) suffers a panic attack after seeing Hilary (Mishael Morgan) again, and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) rushes to his aid.