Sofia Richie Flaunts Sexy Curves In Tight Halter Top

Sofia Richie was spotted showing off her fantastic figure this week during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was photographed by paparazzi as she strolled the streets of L.A. during a day of high-end shopping.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, was snapped wearing a sexy black halter top with white trim, which flaunted her flat tummy and her model curves.

Richie added a pair of skin-tight black jeans to her look. The trendy denim boasted holes in both knees, as well as slits up the ankles and frayed cuffs.

The model carried a retail bag in her hand, and talked on her phone as she shopped. She added a tan handbag, which she slung over her shoulder, and some black-and-white heels to complete her look.

Sofia accessorized by sporting a gorgeous diamond bracelet and a pair of rectangle sunglasses. She had her blond hair parted down the middle and pulled back into her signature bun at the back of her head.

She also sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a shimmering glow, pink blush, darkened eyebrows, and a light pink lip color, which she told her social media followers was from Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic line.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick. The pair have been together for about two years, and Richie is allegedly growing tired of waiting for Disick to pop the question.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle,” an insider told Radar Online.

“[Scott] has become more aloof and doesn’t have time for her anymore,” the source continued.

Loading...

In addition, Richie is said to think that Disick’s close relationship with Kardashian could have something to do with his reluctance to propose to her.

“Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” the source added.

However, Kourtney and Sofia continue to be friendly with one another. They’ve taken vacations together with the kids, and were even both at Scott’s recent 36th birthday bash.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life and relationship with Scott Disick by following the model on Instagram.