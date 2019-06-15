Mexico Reveals A Copy Of The ‘Secret’ Agreement Trump Teased And It Confirms What People Suspected

Earlier this week, Donald Trump teased a “secret” agreement with Mexico by holding up a folded piece of paper that he said held terms about the pact that hadn’t been revealed publicly. At the time, the president declined to go into details, but he sought to dispel rumors that the agreement that the U.S. and Mexico reached to avert a tariff had been agreed to months prior. Now, Mexico released a copy of the letter that Trump held up, and it confirms that there were no additional terms to the agreement that hadn’t already been revealed.

According to The Hill, Mexican newspaper Reforma published a copy of the letter that Trump held up before reporters. As The Inquisitr reported, the president claimed that the letter contained the terms of an agreement that had been reached in the days prior in order to avoid the 5 percent tariff that he had threatened to put on all Mexican goods imported into the U.S. He pulled a folded piece of paper from his pocket and waved it in front of reporters, advising them to freeze the image and determine what it said.

At the time, reports had emerged that the agreement largely consisted of terms that had been established in the months prior, and not specifically to avert the tariffs. This includes terms that would make Mexico responsible for holding migrants who were attempting to cross into the U.S. until their cases could be heard by an immigration court.

The document, dated June 7, states that that the two countries agree to “accept the return and process refugee status claims, of third-party nationals who have crossed that party’s territory to arrive at a port of entry or between ports of entry of the other party.”

Mexico’s top diplomat Marcelo Ebrard released the document to Mexico’s Senate and explicitly said that no further, or “secret,” agreements have been reached between the two countries.

Bloomberg journalist Carlos Manuel Rodriguez tweeted out a copy of the letter. In essence, it says that the two countries agree to begin discussions over who should be responsible for the care and processing of migrants.

“If the United States determines, at its discretion and after consultation with Mexico, after 45 calendar days from the date of the issuance of the Joint Declaration, that the measures adopted by the Government of Mexico pursuant to the Joint Declaration have not sufficiently achieved results in addressing the flow of migrants to the southern border of the United States, the Government of Mexico will take all necessary steps under domestic law to bring the agreement into force with a view to ensuring that the agreement will enter into force within 45 days,” the document reads.