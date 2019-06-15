Rita Ora Shows Off Legs In Cheeky Black Sequin Dress

Rita Ora is the master of switching up her look. She’s rocked curly hair and straight hair, platinum blonde locks, and hair the color of the rainbow. Her fashion choices on the red carpet are always eye-catching and she’s not afraid to take a bit of a risk.

Recently, Ora had the opportunity to get all dolled up for a worthy cause, and not just another Hollywood event. According to her Instagram page, she headed to Geneva, Switzerland to attend The Secret Garden, a fundraising event put on by the Naked Heart Foundation. At the event itself, she paired a cheeky oversized hair bow with a sequinned gown featuring plenty of taffeta ruffles that gave the dress major drama.

What we loved even more than her event gown, though, was the little black dress she wore in some photos she shared after the event. In the photos, she still has a mass of curly hair in an up-do complete with an oversized black bow. She’s even wearing the same sky-high black stiletto sandals as she was to the event. Her dress seems to have a removable component, though, as the train and taffeta features have disappeared, leaving her in just a sequined little black dress that shows off her long, toned legs.

Without the taffeta features around her shoulders and arms, the dress also flaunts some cleavage, and Ora shared a cheeky photo where she’s majorly flirting with the camera.

Fans absolutely loved the series of shots that Ora posted from her fundraising evening, commenting things like “prettiest woman alive!” and “wow queen.”

Ora shared some of her style secrets with Vogue UK last year, spilling the details on where she does some of her shopping.

“I hit vintage shops. Like Found and Vision, in Golborne. I actually do a lot of online shopping. Is that embarrassing? I buy all my tomboy streetwear online and all my girly stuff in person. Like, I go to Relic and sit there for hours. I just found an old collaboration that Levi’s did with Jean Paul Gaultier, a jacket and it has the tits in cones. That was pretty major. What else did I buy? There’s this dress that I just bought from this shop that used to be cool in the UK, back in the day? Voyage.”

Ora is known for her ability to effortlessly go from tomboy street style to full glam on the red carpet. However, the photos she shared with her fans on Instagram prove that, even when she’s all glammed up, she still likes to have fun with her look.