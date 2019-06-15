Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Share Some Serious PDA In Honor Of Pride Month

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are a couple and want the world to know.

Ashley Benson is the 29-year-old blonde bombshell that played the role of Hanna Marin in hit television series, Pretty Little Lairs, which concluded in June of 2017. Both on screen and in real life, fans only saw Benson having a relationship with a heterosexual male. Thus, when it was revealed that she is currently in a relationship with model and actress Cara Delevingne, it came as a shock to many. Delevingne and Benson have recently moved in together and are living it up at their new Los Angeles home, according to Seventeen Magazine. While they have remained pretty light lipped about their relationship in regards to what they are sharing with the public, Delevingne made a bold move on Friday by sharing an intimate post of her and Benson together in honor of pride month.

In the short clip posted to her Instagram page, Delevingne grabs Benson’s face for a passionate kiss.

“#PRIDE” she wrote, finishing up the caption with a bunch of rainbow emojis.

Delevingne has long advocated for the rights of minority groups, particularly that of the LGBTQ+ community. However, she doesn’t discuss her own romantic life publicly very often. The most insight fans have gotten into the private relationship of Benson and Delevingne is paparazzi photos of the pair holding hands. This revealing post is one of the few personal posts the couple have shared in which they share a little glimpse of their private life.

Of course, we can’t forget about the now infamous paparazzi photos taken a few weeks ago of the girls working together to carry a large sex bench into the home they both share. The price for the item retails at around $400, so it’s clear the two are pretty smitten with one another.

It's officially official! Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have confirmed their rumored relationship. https://t.co/vsz2zjb1qW — E! News (@enews) June 15, 2019

So what exactly is the dynamic like between these two? Sources close to Benson claim that her new relationship with the supermodel is like a breath of fresh air, as it is the first time she’s really been in a positive, healthy relationship.

“This relationship with Cara is the first time she’s been in a healthy relationship and she feels as if it’s really easy with her,” they said.

The two are also quick to defend their relationship on social media against haters.

‘You are not like this you aren’t gay you love men and you need one,” one Instagram user commented on a photo of the couple, warning Benson to stay away from Delevingne.

“Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating other for being happy,” Delevingne responded.