Danielle Knudson Puts Booty On Display In Very Revealing Cut-Out Swimsuit

Danielle Knudson left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. Known for her steamy bikini snaps and sizzling lingerie photo shoots, the Canadian model gave fans an eyeful of her killer curves in a sun-kissed swimsuit pic posted on Friday.

The blonde bombshell is very excited about Swim Week 2019. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Danielle is hitting the gym hard in a bid to get her bikini body catwalk-ready in time for the much-awaited fashion show. Barely containing her enthusiasm, the gorgeous lingerie model has been sharing Swim Week-related posts for the past few days – and her latest photo share is no exception.

In anticipation of the hot event, hosted in Miami between July 11 and July 16, Danielle treated her 472,000 Instagram followers to a fabulous throwback photo – one in which she is seen rocking a very revealing swimsuit. In the snapshot in question, the 29-year-old stunner slayed the beach-babe look in a daring black cut-out one-piece, showing off some serious skin in the scanty garment.

Snapped on a tropical beach – with a group of exotic coconut trees looming in the distance and the clear, blue sea streaking in the horizon – Danielle proudly showcased her envy-inducing figure in the torrid pic. Photographed from the back, the Canadian lingerie model looked every inch the siren in the skimpy swimsuit, which highlighted her hourglass frame with its flattering cut and bold, skin-baring design.

Boasting two tick straps, each embellished with delicate metal detailing, the head-turning one-piece traced the sinuous contour of her supple silhouette. A transversal strap offered further support to the swimsuit’s top, leading the eye toward Danielle’s sculpted back. Meanwhile, the high-waisted bottom accentuated her impossibly tiny waist, drawing all of the attention to her curvy hips and shapely backside.

Posing against the backdrop of the sandy beach, with the serene sky stretching overhead, Danielle put her booty on full display in the bold custom-made swimsuit. Designed by Alt Swim, the cut-out number had the model’s name emblazoned across the lower back in capital white letters, offering an eye-catching contrast to the swimsuit’s deep shade of black.

Danielle gave fans an ample view of her curvaceous posterior in the sun-drenched photo. As she looked into the distance with an intense gaze and a coy smile on her face, the fair-haired beauty placed a hand on the rugged bark of a nearby tree, turning her back to the photographer. In doing so, the Canadian bombshell put her perky derriere front and center, flaunting her chiseled thighs in the process.

As many of her ardent fans will remember, the scorching pic was taken during Danielle’s latest campaign for The Bikini Diaries. The snapshot was originally shared to Instagram in early December, as part of a smoldering photo shoot that also featured fellow model Melody de la Fe.

Unsurprisingly, Danielle’s swimsuit pic got a lot of love on Instagram. As of this writing, the photo has been live for a little over two hours and has garnered more than 3,200 likes, in addition to 64 comments.

“Yaassssssss gurllllllll,” wrote one of Danielle’s fans, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Bootylicious,” penned another, ending their message with a happy face emoji.

“booty up,” read a third comment, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“Omg. So hot. My jaw just hit the floor,” noted a fourth message, written in all caps and followed by a heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji.