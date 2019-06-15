Nicole Scherzinger Twerks In Leopard Print Yoga Pants

Pussycat Dolls leader Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her impressive workout, and twerking, skills yet again on Instagram. The singer shared a new video working out in the gym Friday afternoon which has her 3.8 million followers going wild.

In the new post, Nicole is rocking leopard print yoga pants which hung to her every curve. The Masked Singer judge paired the pants with a black crop top and a sleeved wrap. Her long dark hair was pulled back underneath a solid black baseball cap as she showed off several different workouts.

Nicole’s post contained two separate videos, the second of which showcased the singer running on the treadmill. The video was shot from behind highlighting her famous rump, which further became the center of attention as she twerked towards the end of the video. Nicole got down and dirty to Miley Cyrus’ “Mother’s Daughter.” Nicole even tagged Miley in the caption for the videos, while she also commented on being in her element at the gym.

In just a few hours, Nicole’s post had over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments. It’s hardly the first workout video the singer has posted on her timeline as they are a regular occurrence. Nicole also keeps a permanent story on her Instagram of several different workout routines.

Sexy workout posts from Nicole arrive on her feed every one to two weeks, with each one being more popular with her followers than the last. Friday afternoon’s post is already getting more love than others, thanks to the special twerk she threw in there for fun.

When it comes to working out, Nicole loves all different types of approaches. When speaking with Women’s Health, the 40-year-old noted how she likes to mix it up when it comes to fitness.

“In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches. When I’m home I like to take a spinning class called Soul Cycle or I like to do hot yoga – a modified version of bikram yoga – or hiking, and core power yoga in LA.”

Of course, it’s not all about workouts when it comes to focusing on her health. Nicole commented that it’s much bigger than hitting the gym, it’s how you view yourself that can truly make you healthy.