Connecticut Police Search A Trash Facility For Missing Mother Of Five, Jennifer Dulos

It's been three weeks since Jennifer Dulos was last seen.

The search continues for missing New Canaan, Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos. The 50-year-old was last seen on May 24 when she was dropping off her children at school. Now she’s no where to be found and police are desperate for answers. Their number one suspect is Jennifer’s estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos. Fotis has been taken into custody and been charged with tampering with evidence and failing to cooperate with the case. While police seem to believe he is guilty of harming Jennifer, they have yet to recover a body. On Friday, they continued their search for her body in a particularly devastating place, a trash plant, according to The Stamford Advocate.

It has not yet been determined with certainty that the mother was murdered, but the outlook is appearing to be pretty bleak. There have been trace amounts of Jennifer’s blood found in suspicious places such as Fotis’ kitchen sink. He was also seen dropping garbage bags on the side of rural roads on the night she disappeared. Her blood was found in some of these bags. Nevertheless, Fotis has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him thus far.

We now know that Fotis and Jennifer had a very rocky past and were still going through a messy divorce in the midst of her disappearance. Prior to going missing, Jennifer had claimed that her estranged husband had threatened to kidnap her children if she failed to go along with the settlement he presented her with in their divorce proceedings. She also claimed he’d been extremely verbally abusive to her, at times doing so in front of their children.

A neighbor on Sturbridge Hill Road in New Canaan said their dog sitter heard "loud banging" at 5 a.m. the day after Jennifer went missing and the dog did not stop barking at this home. It's a home still being developed by Fotis Dulos.

Even as the weeks pass by and Dulos has not yet been found, the New Canaan police have no intention of losing hope. This is why law enforcement, for a second time, focused their attention on a Hartford trash plant on Friday in search of her body.

“We will not rest until we find Jennifer,” New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski said in a statement released Friday.

Meanwhile, Norm Pattis, the New Haven attorney that will be representing Fotis, urged the public to wait and see how the case pans out before they make up their minds regarding Fotis’ guilt.

“The state has wedded itself to the proposition that he’s the killer. We are challenging that proposition and we are seeing where the evidence leads in our view,” he said during a recent interview.