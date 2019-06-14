Victoria’s Secret Model Lily Aldridge Shows Off Cleavage In Tight Black Tank

Model Lily Aldridge is best known for her work with the major lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. She’s strutted her stuff on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway year after year and is no stranger to posing in a bikini or sultry lingerie. However, Aldridge has also managed to work with brands within the world of high fashion, and it seems she’s been on an Italian vacation lately to celebrate jewelry legend Bulgari.

Aldridge kicked off her Italian adventure by posting a shot on her Instagram featuring a Bulgari box and clutch, captioning it “grazie” to the luxury brand. She also posted two shots of herself wearing a stunning yellow evening dress, paired with an amazing necklace, to celebrate the launch of the brand’s new collection.

However, it was another selfie that truly had fans stunned by her beauty. In a shot that seems to have been taken in her downtime while she wasn’t at any of the brand’s events, Aldridge is posing in a simple black tank with a delicate necklace as the only accessory. Her face appears relatively make-up free, her hair is swept back in a messy up-do, and she’s showing a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The result is absolutely stunning.

Overall, Aldridge certainly seems to be enjoying her time in beautiful Capri, Italy. In all the Instagram posts about her Italian adventure, she hasn’t said much beyond the fact that she’s in Capri, and that she’s there celebrating Bulgari in some capacity. Perhaps once all the luxury jewelry brand’s celebrations wrap up, she’ll take a few extra days to simply lounge in the sun, and treat all her followers to a few more bikini shots.

Aldridge has been working with Bulgari for quite some time now. W Magazine reported on an exclusive party that the model was invited to back in 2017 where she shared some thoughts on the extravagant statement necklace she had been loaned by the brand for the evening.

“It’s major, right? I just love this piece. It felt very different. It’s the saddest thing when it is the end of the night and I’m like, ‘Fine, take my jewels.’ I love this whole collection. It is just really cool, fun, and different. That is what I love about Bulgari — they aren’t afraid to take chances. They make very bold jewelry that is just fun.”

Given how stunning Aldridge is in every campaign she shoots, we wouldn’t be surprised if the brand wanted to partner with her for years to come!