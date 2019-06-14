American YouTuber Gabbie Hanna Flaunts Bikini Body In ‘Instagram V. Reality’ Post

Gabbie Hanna is known for her humor, which often shines through on her Instagram posts, as was the case this week. On Wednesday, the YouTuber took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots in which she strikes different poses while wearing a bikini to illustrate an “Instagram vs. Reality” swimsuit post.

In the cover photo of the post, the social media influencer — who boasts upwards of 6.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel — is lying in a lounge chair as she rocks a white floral two-piece bikini that features a lace detail on the triangular top as well as two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, helping to accentuate her cleavage. The 28-year-old Internet sensation teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits low on her frame, showcasing her full, wide hips and toned abs.

In this photo, the influencer who is known on YouTube for “The Gabbie Show” is striking a sexy pose as she leans back with her legs up on the chair and her arm behind her head as she flashes a big, bright smile at the camera. However, in the subsequent photos, she shows a couple more candid shots of what posing in a bikini looks like.

In the second photo, she is leaning forward as if between shots. She is cracking up with whomever is behind the camera, showing off her makeup-free face. The third snapshot shows Hanna on the floor with the lounge chair tipped back, suggesting she sat too close to the end and is falling off. This photo shows an unflattering but funny angle of Hanna who has her hands on the ground and her back toward the camera.

The post, which Hanna shared with her 3.8 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 420,000 likes and more than 2,800 comments at the time of this writing, which was within a couple of days of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the YouTuber took to the comments section to laugh at her humorous post and to thank her for her honesty.

“YESS! Love the realness and authenticity Hanna,” one user wrote.

“Omg I’m sorry for laughing at the last one,” another person chimed in, trailing the comment with a laughing-crying emoji.

In addition to her social media presence, Hanna is also poet, a writer, a singer, a comedian and an actress who starred in Laid in America and Janoskians: Untold and Untrue. She was awarded a Streamy — which is an award for social media stars — for “Best Storyteller” last year, as Forbes reported.