Demi Rose Flaunts Mega Cleavage & Jaw-Dropping Curves In Metallic Gold Swimsuit

Demi Rose has bravely returned to Instagram following her mother’s tragic death; the British model’s mother died at the age of 67 earlier this week. Demi’s life may be lacking her mother, but a celebration has come Demi’s way. As her June 14 Instagram update announced, Rose has been snapped up by swimwear brand Oh Polly. Today’s update is showcasing one of the brand’s raciest swimsuits, by one of Instagram’s raciest models.

The picture shows Rose snapped indoors. She’s standing full-frontal in a nondescript room with background chairs and tables. Eyes are likely on the beautiful and very curvy model taking up the foreground, though.

Demi’s super-tight swimsuit is metallic, gold, and impossibly tiny. The pieced-together material features a belted waist design and ruched details. It’s also cut out to showcase the model’s ample cleavage, underboob, and sensationally curvy waist. With her bronzed skin popping against the swimsuit’s golds, Demi is sizzling. Gold hoop earrings and highlighted makeup add minimal flourishes; this beauty doesn’t need many.

Fan comments have been pouring in. Many referenced the 24-year-old’s recent family loss.

“So so proud of you! You are stronger than anyone will ever know and you killed this campaign! Edina and patsy baby,” one fan wrote.

Other fans complimented Demi on her overall look.

“Absolute body goals look at her I’m literally obsessed” another commented.

The user leaving this reply appeared to be female. While Demi’s jaw-dropping curves and busty outfits attract a largely male fanbase, the model is likewise popular with women on Instagram. Her stylish evening gowns and natural beauty are getting noticed by the platform’s female users.

As fans of both genders subscribe to this model’s updates, her potential as an influencer continues to rise. Today’s Oh Polly announcement comes as proof for Demi; her grip on the platform is worth investing in. While Demi’s bio doesn’t announce any brand partnerships, her company shout-outs do see her influencing.

Loading...

Demi’s fame also seems to have afforded her some luxury travel perks. The model has updated her account from various chic hotels this year. Her destinations have included the Dead Sea, Mexico, and today’s Los Angeles, California, location.

Demi and her super-sexy gold swimsuit have proven immensely popular today. The update had racked up over 50,000 likes within just 35 minutes of being posted.

Demi has 9.2 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by Blac Chyna, and high-profile models Sommer Ray and Tammy Hembrow also keep tabs on her.