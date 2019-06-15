Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Flaunts Perky Derriere In Latest Workout Video

The gorgeous lingerie model showed off her incredible figure in emerald-green leggings and a matching sports bra.

Danielle Knudson is hitting the gym hard.

The Canadian lingerie model is looking forward to the hotly anticipated Miami Swim Week. As many of her fans will remember, last year the blonde bombshell turned heads at the prestigious fashion event, slaying the beach-babe look on the runway. To get catwalk-ready for this year’s edition, the 29-year-old stunner is putting in some serious time at the gym.

With less than a month to go until Swim Week 2019, Danielle is training hard to make sure that she will be in perfect shape for her moment under the spotlight. As such, the gorgeous model has been tirelessly working on her bikini body with her personal trainer, Nick Herodotou, at his New York City-based S10 gym.

So far, the stunning lingerie model seems to be happy with her progress, if her latest Instagram post is of any indication. On Friday, Danielle took to the popular social media platform to show off her grueling fitness routine and got some viral attention in the process.

Earlier today, the fair-haired beauty treated her 472,000 Instagram followers to an eye-catching view of her incredibly toned body after dropping a brand-new workout video that garnered a little over 7,500 likes.

For her latest workout session, Danielle traded her glamorous outfits for the comfort of a stylish sports bra and leggings ensemble that hugged her curves in all the right places. The celebrated lingerie model proudly flaunted her enviable figure in the clingy attire – a chic co-ord by Alo Yoga, in a vibrant emerald-green color.

Caught on camera as she strengthened her muscles during a strenuous floor exercise, Danielle bared her midriff to showcase her ripped abdomen and taut waistline. Filmed from the side, the sexy model put her perky derriere on display in the short video clip, while also giving fans a generous look at her long, lean legs.

Danielle appeared to be breaking quite a sweat in the new Instagram video. However, the blond-haired beauty still managed to look ravishing in her trendy workout outfit. The Canadian bombshell teased her sculpted hips, chiseled thighs, and muscular calves through the form-fitting leggings. At the same time, she offered a glimpse of her busty assets in the snug sports bra.

The new vid comes just a few days after Danielle took to Instagram to share a sizzling clip from last year’s Miami Swim Week. In the footage, the smoldering lingerie model is seen rocking the runway in a barely-there bikini by famous swimwear designer Francesca Aiello – a sizzling two-piece made up of a black bandeau bikini top and itty-bitty red bikini bottoms.

Danielle originally showed off the daring bikini in a torrid photo posted last June. Captured on the runway, the pic offered a more close-up view of the head-turning beach attire, revealing delicate details such as the ribbed pattern on the skimpy bikini top.