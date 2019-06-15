Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Celebrate Their Birthday With Matching Tiaras

The Olsen twins, two of the world’s most famous child stars, have turned 33, which is making a lot of fans feel old. The notably private twins were spotted in public celebrating their shared big day, sporting matching birthday tiaras.

Vanity Fair says that the Olsens were spotted in New York City wearing tiaras which said “Birthday Girl” on them in bedazzled letters. The party started at the Harry Cipriani restaurant at the Sherry-Netherland Hotel, before returning to Ashley’s apartment and later heading out for dinner at Greek restaurant Milos. Joining them were Ashley’s boyfriend Louis Eisner, and Mary-Kate’s husband Olivier Sarkozy and his daughter Margot.

And no, the twins were not dressed alike with Mary-Kate wearing pants and Ashley rocking a black dress with heels.

People Magazine says that Mark Townsend, the longtime hairstylist of the Olsens — the guy who created the long beachy waves for the sisters — wished them a happy birthday.

“???? Happy Birthday #AshleyOlsen #MaryKateOlsen???? #MarksMuses???? Thank you for letting me play with your hairs for all these years!????. You’ve kept me so inspired in so many ways! #MarksMuses,” he tweeted.

The Olsens, who are fraternal and not identical twins, recently took home the award for Accessory Designer of the Year for The Row, their collection of ready-to-wear handbags, eyewear, and footwear.

Twinning! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Ring in 33rd Birthday Wearing Matching Tiaras https://t.co/yyKESPGZ6r — People (@people) June 14, 2019

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen also head up another brand, the luxury label Elizabeth and James, and were the youngest designers ever to be inducted into the association nine years ago, in 2009.

In an interview with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Coveteur asked the sisters about building their Elizabeth and James store by including some of their favorite things.

Ashley explains while their line is about clothing, their interests move beyond that.

“Mary-Kate and I approached the Elizabeth and James store from a lifestyle perspective. [When choosing objects for the store] we started with an L.A. mentality and looked for pieces that complement the Elizabeth and James collection,” she said.

Mary-Kate says that their tastes are constantly evolving, and so are their collections, which tend to mirror what is going on in their lives.

“Everything from local pottery, found objects at flea markets. Essentially, items Ashley and I live with. Our favorite pieces are constantly evolving, but because we have a deep love of vintage clothing, the tees and kimonos were especially fun,” Mary-Kate explained.

Both sisters say that among their favorite places to shop are vintage shops, dealers, and flea markets across New York, Los Angeles, and Paris.