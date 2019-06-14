Alexis Ren Busts Out Of Nude Satin Dress In New Instagram Photo

Alexis Ren often pairs stunning shots of herself on Instagram with inspiring captions that delve into deep question about human nature. On Friday, the model and Dancing with the Stars finalist did just that when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling photo in which she flaunts her famous curves in an tiny dress as she writes in her notebook.

In the snapshot, the 22-year-old model is sitting in a comfy-looking couch as she wears a nude satin dress with two spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and that features a low-cut neckline that dips deep into her chest, exposing quite a bit of Ren’s cleavage and accentuates her busty physique. In addition, the dress also boasts a string that crisscrosses down its front, giving it a corset-like feel. According to the tag Ren included with her post, the dress she is wearing is by Are You Am I.

The Sports Illustrated 2018 Rookie of the Year is sitting with both of her legs up on the couch, which lifts up her dress slightly, showing off her toned and slender thighs. The camera captures Ren from above, putting her busty figure on full display. An open notebook is set in front of Ren with a pen resting on its page, suggesting that the model had been doing some writing before posing for the shot.

Ren is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side quite dramatically and down as it cascades over her right shoulder and face, particularly covering her eye. The model appears to be wearing little-to-no makeup in the shot, embracing a more natural look.

The post, which Ren shared with her impressive 13 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 100,000 likes and over 420 comments in under half an hour of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the photo-sharing social media app took to the comments section to praise her good looks and to engage with her philosophical pondering shared in the caption.

“Wish you could share these notes with us!!” one user wrote.

As Ren pointed out in one of the threads in the comments section, she is currently enjoying some away time with family on the Indonesian island of Bali. According to the reply to the user who asked if she was enjoying Bali, Ren is taking it easy and really enjoying the beach.

“So much. I am sorry I’ve been mia I’ve been really happy being with family in the sunshine,” she replied.