Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Flaunts Toned Booty, Sculpted Figure In Skintight Workout Gear

Hailie Scott is showing fans how hard she works to maintain the incredible physique she has and she is flaunting that stunning figure while she’s doing it. Scott, the daughter of rapper Eminem, just shared a series of workout videos via social media and her fans are going wild over them.

Friday afternoon, Hailie posted a handful of videos to her Instagram Stories. Each one shows her doing a different exercise as she wears a black crop top, skintight red leggings, a baseball cap and tennis shoes.

Hailie has started to garner a fair amount of attention via social media lately as she branches out on her own and grows beyond being Eminem’s little girl. Scott, who is 23-years-old now, has been posting a variety of shots to Instagram and is now sharing a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes work that has led to her enviable, curvy figure.

The workout gear that Hailie is wearing in these videos shows off her flat tummy, athletic legs, and her pert derriere. Scott’s exercises also showcase her strong arms and the strength she has built with this intense routine. In the last part of her Insta Stories, she shares a list detailing the circuit she follows to sculpt her body and get in such amazing shape.

Most of Hailie’s day-to-day Instagram posts show her wearing stylish, flattering outfits that exude a sense of sexiness without necessarily being overly revealing. Going back a little further on her Instagram page, Scott has posted a handful of bikini snaps as well.

No matter what Scott is wearing, she looks confident and gorgeous. Hailie typically wears her brunette locks in loose waves falling over her shoulders and her makeup is always on-point.

Loading...

Anybody who has followed Eminem since the early days of his music career knows that he and Hailie’s mother, Kim Mathers, had a rocky relationship over the years. As The Sun has detailed, Kim and Eminem often were not able to stay on good terms during Hailie’s childhood. However, the young girl was always a priority for her dad and the apple of his eye.

Now, Hailie is a college graduate and has a serious boyfriend. The Inquisitr noted that she graduated from Michigan State University with a psychology degree and landed on the Dean’s List. She is dating Evan McClintock, whom she met at MSU.

For now, Hailie Scott is seemingly focused on building her personal brand and joining the ranks of other popular Instagram influencers. She already has 1.5 million followers, with just under 135 posts on her page. Eminem’s daughter certainly seems to have a knack for wowing her fans and they’ll be anxious to see where she heads next.