Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex, Kelly Rohrbach, Marries Walmart Heir

Model Kelly Rohrbach and Walmart heir Steuart Walton had a secret wedding ceremony a few weeks ago, reports Page Six. A rep for the newlyweds would not provide any further details on the matter.

The couple got hitched after two years of dating. Rohrbach, a model and actress, starred in the movie Baywatch. However, she was arguably most well known for dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The two split back in 2016 after an estimated 10 months of dating.

“It was mutual. They both have intense work schedules and a lot going on in their lives right now. They both needed to take a break because of that. They are still friends and talking but it’s over,” said a source at the time of the breakup, per The Daily Mail.

In addition to acting and her love life, Rohrbach is an accomplished model and was named 2015’s Rookie of the Year for the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. She can also boast brains in addition to beauty, and attended prestigious Georgetown University.

Walton, who is nearly 10 years her senior, is the heir to the Walmart empire. The shopping behemoth is the world’s largest company by revenue. In addition to being a director of the family company, he also co-founded private equity firm RZC Investments and created Game Composites, a composite aircraft manufacturer. His family, the richest in America, is worth an estimated $163 billion.

Walton also has some Hoya pride, and attended the university’s law school.

Whispers first began in the March that the pair were affianced after author Cat Marnell wrote on Twitter that she heard Walton “call fiancée Kelly Rohrbach [and] then bitch out. . . their wedding planner,” via Page Six. The tweet has since been deleted.

Marnell also claimed that she heard that the wedding budget was a whopping “$1 to $1.5 million.”

According to TMZ, the pair tied the knot in Florida, and were recently spotted at a friend’s nuptials with wedding bands. The celebrity news website also linked back to a picture taken in March of the happy couple. The two were on a casual coffee run when the paparazzi were able to snap a picture of Kelly’s stunning engagement ring.

In 2017 interview with People, the Two and a Half Men actress confessed what she looks for in a guy.

“I think humor is the best thing to impress a girl. Everybody loves to laugh, so to be with somebody who makes you laugh all the time — what a treat,” she said.