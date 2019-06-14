Dua Lipa Shows Serious Skin In Impossibly Tiny Black Lingerie

Dua Lipa is known for her grunge vibes and offbeat Instagram updates. The “Hotter Than Hell” singer appears to have delivered both today.

On June 14, the British singer-songwriter updated her Instagram. The snap was sending fans plenty of skin, a tiny black bra, and an unusual way of showcasing it – the 23-year-old had been photographed from behind. Dua was lying on her bed in the strappy underwear and print pants in dark and aqua colors. With neither her face nor her cleavage visible, it looked like Dua was focusing on other things – she was looking downwards amid a backdrop of studio lamps, plants, and wood-carved ornaments.

A simple caption from the star gave a shout-out to a tattoo artist. Unsurprisingly, many fans have picked up on it. They appear to have been questioning whether some new ink is about to be showcased.

“New tattoo??” one fan wrote.

“Omg is she getting a new tattoo” was another comment.

This sensation already comes with some ink. As Steal Her Style reports, Dua has 12 tattoos. They include a “Sunny Hill” elbow tattoo, “Patience” written across her hand, and a rose design on her bicep. Given that today’s snap didn’t show many of Lipa’s tattoos, it definitely added a sense of mystery.

Dua’s recent Instagram activity has sent fans a full reminder – this fast-rising sensation is as much a fitspo icon as she is a music one. An update made two days ago showed Dua’s rock-hard abs and sculpted shoulders. The picture (seen below) also sent out a fair amount of style. This star may not layer on the designer clothes like Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner, but she does come with her brands. Her colorful striped crop top was from luxury French designer Chanel.

Despite her edgy vibe, Dua has attracted the attention of a brand that isn’t a million miles off Chanel. Earlier this month, Dua was announced as the face of YSL Beauty. The cosmetics and beauty branch of the Saint Laurent fashion empire has cherry-picked Dua to be its ambassador. Saint Laurent is known for collaborating with music stars – Astroworld rapper Travis Scott is the fashion label’s current face.

Today’s mysterious lingerie snap racked up over 280,000 likes within two hours of going live. The same time frame saw over 1,100 fans take to the comments section.

Dua has 30.8 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by major celebrities including Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, and Katy Perry. Orange Is The New Black‘s Ruby Rose and Descendants star Dove Cameron also follow her.