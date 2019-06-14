Jennifer Lopez Says Her First Two Marriages ‘Don’t Really Count’

Jennifer Lopez said that because she was young and since her first two marriages did not even make it a year, they “don’t really count.”

In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel, Lopez, 50, opened up about her love life — and those two brief marriages. The award-winning singer was once married to Ojani Noa in the late 90s and to Cris Judd just a few years after that.

“I’ve been married three times,” she admitted in the video.

“Once was nine months and once was 11 months. So I don’t really count those,” she said.

“I was married to Marc for 10 years with the kids,” the “Never Satisfied” singer added.

She went on to explain why her earlier marriages failed.

“I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I’m saying tried to get married,” she said jokingly.

Lopez said that part of the reason why her first two marriages did not last very long was because she was looking for love while she was trying to manage a busy career.

“It seems like in this life you’re always surrounded by people so you’re never lonely but it’s very lonely. So you always want somebody with you,” she explained.

The “Starting Over” singer said that she felt like if she got married, she would “always have somebody” to be with her, but she realized that those kinds of ideas are not realistic. She explained that life simply does not work that way, and getting married just for the sake of having someone around is the wrong reason to tie the knot.

“The right one is when you find somebody who makes you better.”

In 2004, the Latin singer married Marc Anthony and, as the performer pointed out, that marriage lasted 10 years. The couple shares Max and Emme, their 11-year-old twins.

Loading...

The Maid in Manhattan actress recently kicked off her It’s My Party worldwide tour, where she will be on the road until mid-August.

.@JLo kicks off her It’s My Party Tour at the Forum! ✨ (????: @RichFury / Forum Photos) pic.twitter.com/AGF8EmiGF2 — The Forum (@theforum) June 8, 2019

Lopez is planning on hearing wedding bells in her future. The entertainer began dating former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The two are engaged, but no date has been set.

Lopez said she would like her wedding to Rodriguez to be different than any of her other weddings — even the ones that don’t count. Specifically, she said she would like to have a big church wedding since she has never had one before.