‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence On Husband’s Cheating Scandal: ‘I Don’t Trust Him Anymore’

Just a day after the story of the cheating scandal that rocked her world broke, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds is breaking her silence.

As fans know, media outlet All About The Tea revealed some NSFW Instagram messages that showed Meghan’s husband, Jim Edmonds, exposing his penis to a woman online. Since the story broke, Edmonds released a statement to the press denying any sort of physical relationship with the woman but admitting that he did send her photos that he should not have. Earlier today, Meghan broke her silence on the cheating scandal on her Meghan King Edmonds blog.

“I called Jimmy and he confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed. He paid her off to protect me so I’d never find out,” she wrote in the post. “Do I believe him? I don’t know. Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

In the lengthy post, the mother of three said that she is a simple girl who just wanted a solid marriage. Edmonds called herself a “loyal” wife and stated that she wanted the vows that she and Jim exchanged at their wedding to mean something. Now, she says that her wedding ring “symbolizes fraud.” The 34-year-old also told readers that she has been open and honest about her relationship, stating that marriage is hard.

Edmonds continued on by saying that she did nothing wrong in her marriage other than being pregnant with twins Hayes and Hart and trying to maintain a healthy pregnancy. She asked what is so broken in her husband to propel him to do something so wrong and hurtful to her. She then went on to slam the former St. Louis Cardinals player, saying that it wasn’t just “one” mistake or one lapse in judgment.

“I saw the texts – each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash. Why did he self-sabotage? And who sends nudies? Doesn’t everyone know better than this in 2019? What drives someone to self-destruct in such a way?”

But despite all of her ill feelings towards Edmonds, the RHOC alum says that she still loves him and is trying to turn around her feelings quickly for the sake of her kids — especially since son Hart may have a neurological disorder. She also called herself “a victim,” but said that she is not “defined” by Jim’s choices. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Jim penned a lengthy press release and shared it with media outlet Us Weekly. While Edmonds did admit to sending the NSFW photos, he denied the report that he had a “physical relationship” with the woman.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” he wrote. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Edmonds went on to say that he made a “poor” decision by exposing himself and his family to this type of person. The former baseball pro also said that he is sorry and he has already asked his wife for forgiveness for his lapse in judgment.

It will definitely be interesting to see how the story pans out.