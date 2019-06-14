‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Shares New Video Of Her Family Reunited

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been having a rough time as of late. After being kicked off of MTV’s hit show and losing custody of her children, she reportedly said she was feeling “empty” after seeing her kids enjoying their new life with their temporary caregivers, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

But Pop Culture reports that Evans appears to be trying to move past the recent drama that has engulfed her life after she shared a video on Instagram of herself, Eason and their kids, son Kaiser and daughter Ensley, playing with their new chickens in a coop. The 27-year-old used the caption to reveal the effort that she is making to get her family involved in fun projects.

“Take a step into our #homesteading lives! Since the beginning of this year I’ve strived very hard to get the #family together and involved with our different projects. So far they have fallen in love with the experience! Here’s a little sneak peek of getting chicks and chickens for the first time!”

Jenelle lost custody of her children after Eason allegedly killed her French bulldog, Nugget. Evans and husband David Eason’s children, Kaiser and Ensley, are currently staying with Evans’ mom, Barbara. In addition, Evans’ oldest child, Jace, was already living with Barbara at the time of the incident.

Before Eason allegedly killed Nugget, he and Evans were reportedly investigated by Child Protective Services (CSP) on more than one occasion.

Although Evans’ children will remain in the custody of temporary caregivers for the time being, the custody case is ongoing, and Evans and Eason are set to appear back in court later this month. However, parenting experts suggest that the process typically takes longer than a year, and also hinges on the progression of the parents. While it’s possible for parents to reunite with their children earlier than a year, there is also a chance that they will lose custody of their children permanently.

As The Inquisitr reported, MTV is moving forward with Teen Mom 2 without Evans and has replaced her with Jade Cline of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fame.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement following the incident involving Eason and Evans’ dog.

The statement added that the network “stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019,” adding that there are no plans to bring her back in future seasons.