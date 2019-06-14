Brooke Burke Surfs In A Teeny Black Bikini At 47

Brooke Burke is ready for summer. The 47-year-old stunned in a double picture upload to Instagram where she posed in a black-and-white bikini next to a surf board while in Malibu. The Playboy model is well-deserving of her time in the sun, as she is currently juggling a podcast, a new app and television hosting for shows such as Steve and Daily Pop.

In the double photo update, Brooke flaunts her killer body in a sporty bikini. The top is a classic black triangle halter top with a white trim. The bikini bottom is a basic white brief. Brooke kept the rest of her look simple, with two black beaded bracelets as her only accessories. She went without makeup and styled her hair in a messy high bun.

In the first picture, Brooke smiles widely while holding a white-and-red surfboard above her head. In the background is a sandy beach and what appears to be a picturesque black-and-white beach hut. In the second upload, Brooke is sitting down on the surfboard, flashing a huge smile once again. She is slightly leaning back, showing off her fantastic figure by extending her legs.

Within the hour, the Dancing With the Stars champion had received nearly 4,000 likes and more than 80 comments.

“Remains one of the best in the business,” one fan fawned over the mom of four.

“So Beautiful,” wrote a second.

“And Brooke Burke comes thru again on a Friday w ANOTHER glorious GORGEOUS post!!” added a third, using several fire and heart eye emojis to emphasize the point.

The Arizona native is known for her fantastic figure and often posts updates about her dedication to exercise. For example, a recent picture posted by the television host was one in which she completed a tricky yoga pose. For the move, Brooke does a handstand but rests her weight on her forearms. One leg is pointed straight up, while another is bent — forcing her to depend on her core for stability.

Her yoga attire is characteristically fashionable, with pink color-blocked yoga pants and a matching sports bra. In the background is a lush green garden.

The picture earned more than 27,500 likes and nearly 100 comments.

“Really, you are maybe the most beautiful person on this earth!!” wrote one user.

“You…are so incredible,” added a second.

Many other users were quick to point out that the yoga-enthusiast’s feet were in perfect form, despite the difficulty of the move.

“Perfect feet as always,” said a fan.

Brooke has nearly 375,000 followers on the social media platform.