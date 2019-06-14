Cristiano Ronaldo Served In Las Vegas Rape Case

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has finally been served documents in the rape case against him and now the court battle can get underway.

TMZ says that the case against Ronaldo by accuser Kathryn Mayorga was running into difficulties with service because the soccer star is not a U.S. resident, and so she has opted to drop the case in state court and make the move to a federal venue. With that move, Mayoraga’s legal team was finally able to serve Ronaldo at his Italian address with the legal document outlining the accusations of sexual assault in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2009.

Mayorga says she initially accepted a payment of $375,000 from Ronaldo, but wants that agreement voided to hold the soccer player responsible for his actions.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Deptment reopened the case, but the progress in the matter has been slow.

Ronaldo has previously denied the allegations, but now says he won’t talk about the issues publicly to allow people to get attention by using his name.

“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.”

Ronaldo’s legal team has already responded to the service with a 46-page document of their own that is said to lay out their argument for getting the case thrown out of court.

The Bleacher Report says that in 2009, Mayorga claims that Ronaldo invited herself, her friends and other people to his penthouse suite after they met at a Las Vegas nightclub. While she was in the bathroom, she said he entered and asked for oral sex before raping her as she repeatedly said no.

Ronaldo, 34, has continued to play soccer at both the club and international levels during the lawsuit and investigation, leading Juventus to the 2018-19 Series A title in Italy and guiding Portugal to the championship this year in the UEFA Nations League with a win over the Netherlands.

Ronaldo hasn’t personally commented on the case since October when he tweeted to say that he would no longer be commenting on the accusations against him. The busy soccer star posts mostly about his sport and his children on his social media accounts, letting his legal team deal with the other matters.

Cheat Sheet says that Ronaldo has four children under the age of ten