Lara Trump Shows Off Baby Bump In New Instagram Photo

Lara Trump is expecting her second child with Eric Trump — the president’s third child and second son — and on Friday she took to her Instagram page to share a rare glimpse of her baby bump. In the social media post, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law is posing in the Fox News studios as she wears a figure-hugging pale pink dress that puts her pregnant belly on full display.

The 36-year-old TV producer and campaign adviser to the 45th president of the United States is facing a different camera in the photo, which gives the onlooker a view of her side body and profile, further accentuating her baby bump. According to The Daily Mail, Trump is seven months pregnant, meaning that she is expected to welcome the couple’s second bundle of joy right in the middle of summer.

The social media post, which Trump shared with her 644,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 16,500 likes and over 520 comments in just a couple of hours of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to congratulate her and note how incredible she and her baby bump look, and also to share their admiration for the couple.

“You are looking great! Hope you are feeling as good as you look! Thank you and Eric for all you do! Your efforts are very much appreciated!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a couple of emojis depicting the U.S. flag.

“Waiting for another cute baby!” another user chimed in.

Trump announced that baby number two was on the way on her Twitter account in early April, as The Inquisitr previously pointed out.

“Baby number two coming this August!! All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!!” she announced.

Loading...

Eric Trump also took to his own Twitter account to share the news and post a photo the family, including their son, Luke, and two dogs.

“Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August! Luke will be a great big brother!” Eric Trump posted.

Trump, who is an avid triathlete, didn’t let pregnancy stand in the way of her staying active. As The Inquisitr article pointed out, Trump participated in the Las Olas Triathlon in Florida that took place in May. The race is comprised of a 0.31-mile swim in the Atlantic, a 21-mile bike race, and a 6.2-mile run along the beach.