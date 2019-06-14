Bella Thorne Spills Out Of Skimpy Teal Bikini In Steamy New Photos

Bella Thorne knows how to get her Instagram followers hot under their collars, and did just that with a duo of steamy new snaps that seriously brought the heat to the social media platform.

On Friday, June 14, the 21-year-old took to her Instagram account to dazzle her fans with a sexy new set of photos that captured her following one of the major themes of her page: rocking a skimpy ensemble that shows plenty of her porcelain skin.The upload included two photos of the actress in her barely-there look, which Bella claimed in the caption showed “two types of girls.”

The first shot appeared to be a candid and caught Bella bending at the hips as she let out a laugh, spilling out of the itty-bitty teal bikini top she wore. The minuscule number barely contained the babe’s voluptuous assets, exposing an insane amount of cleavage and flawless physique. In place of the matching bottoms, Bella sported a pair of cutoff denim shorts adorned with the famous Louis Vuitton pattern, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. The Famous In Love star stacked on a set of shimmering silver necklaces, including one with a cross pendant that fell right between her bosom, drawing eyes to the area even more. She also wore a large silver watch and statement ring on her index finger.

The second snap of the set caught Bella in the same ensemble, this time striking a stage posed. The bombshell stood up straight as she stared down the camera with a sensual look, allowing her 19.6 million Instagram followers to get a good look at her impressive physique and abs. Her ombre hair went from black at its part to a light red, and fell around her face and behind her shoulders, allowing her minimal makeup look and striking features to shine.

Fans of the Love of A Wannabe Mogul author were quick to show some love for the newest sexy snaps to grace her feed. At the time of this writing, Bella’s latest post has already raked in more than 370,000 likes after just two hours of going live on Instagram, and nearly 2,300 comments full of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So pretty my love,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“You’re perfect,” commented a third.

While Bella’s Instagram account is clearly still active, she ran into a few problems with her Twitter account earlier this week. As noted by The Daily Mail, the star’s account appeared to have been hacked on Thursday when a slew of bizarre and explicit messages were sent out. The situation was cleared up within an hour, though Bella has not been active on the account since.