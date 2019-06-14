Kim Kardashian’s Cleavage-Flaunting White House Outfit Cost $72,000, She’s ‘Honored’ To Back Criminal Justice

Kim Kardashian made major headlines yesterday. Her high-profile appearance at the White House came with a speech made alongside President Donald Trump. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had flown out to Washington D.C. to back criminal justice reforms.

As Page Six reports on June 14, Kim’s eye-popping outfit came with a hefty price tag. Her aqua pantsuit came from hip French designer Vetements. Page Six states that her blazer retails for $925 while the wool pants cost $1,210. Despite the formal situation, the KKW Beauty founder had opted for a heavy flashing of cleavage. Opting out of traditional shirts, the star had paired her suit with a nude-colored top. Her statement Carolina Lemke shades cost a more reasonable $90, but the mother of four appeared to have gone all-out with her luggage accessories. Kim’s Hermès Kelly pochette purse in lizard skin retails for $59,775.

Clearly dressed to impress, Kim looked every inch the legal hard-hitter. Her outfit likely hit her wallet hard, though. Fans may be raising eyebrows at the look’s price tag on account of the purpose for Kim’s White House visit. The focus was easing integration of formerly-incarcerated individuals back into society. The people Kim aims to help probably do not come with many funds.

As Page Six reports, Kim had taken to her Instagram stories prior to her arrival at the White House.

“Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing. While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done. Today, I’m honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home.”

Despite a career as one of Hollywood’s biggest reality stars, Kim has branched out into unexpected territory this year. Her April Instagram post (seen above) announced plans to pursue a legal career. Kim’s previous involvement with the White House came as she aided the release of formerly-incarcerated Alice Marie Johnson.

Yesterday’s appearance sent out Kim’s serious side, but today’s news brings out another angle. Quite simply, regardless of the situation, this designer-loving fashionista will don expensive attire. Kim also didn’t appear to have missed out on the opportunity to showcase her own merchandise because Kim collaborated with the Carolina Lemke brand of shades that she wore.

Kim’s Twitter video showed the build-up to her White House appearance.