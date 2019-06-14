Kim Kardashian’s Cleavage-Flaunting White House Outfit Cost $72,000, She’s ‘Honored’ To Back Criminal Justice

Kim Kardashian made major headlines yesterday. Her high-profile appearance at the White House came with a speech made alongside President Donald Trump. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had flown out to Washington D.C. to back criminal justice reforms.
As Page Six reports on June 14, Kim’s eye-popping outfit came with a hefty price tag. Her aqua pantsuit came from hip French designer Vetements. Page Six states that her blazer retails for $925 while the wool pants cost $1,210. Despite the formal situation, the KKW Beauty founder had opted for a heavy flashing of cleavage. Opting out of traditional shirts, the star had paired her suit with a nude-colored top. Her statement Carolina Lemke shades cost a more reasonable $90, but the mother of four appeared to have gone all-out with her luggage accessories. Kim’s Hermès Kelly pochette purse in lizard skin retails for $59,775.
Clearly dressed to impress, Kim looked every inch the legal hard-hitter. Her outfit likely hit her wallet hard, though. Fans may be raising eyebrows at the look’s price tag on account of the purpose for Kim’s White House visit. The focus was easing integration of formerly-incarcerated individuals back into society. The people Kim aims to help probably do not come with many funds.
View this post on Instagram
Exclusive????Kim Kardashian heads to the White House with her legal team for remarks on Second Chance Hiring of convicted felons with President Trump.
As Page Six reports, Kim had taken to her Instagram stories prior to her arrival at the White House.
“Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing. While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done. Today, I’m honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home.”
View this post on Instagram
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️
Despite a career as one of Hollywood’s biggest reality stars, Kim has branched out into unexpected territory this year. Her April Instagram post (seen above) announced plans to pursue a legal career. Kim’s previous involvement with the White House came as she aided the release of formerly-incarcerated Alice Marie Johnson.
Yesterday’s appearance sent out Kim’s serious side, but today’s news brings out another angle. Quite simply, regardless of the situation, this designer-loving fashionista will don expensive attire. Kim also didn’t appear to have missed out on the opportunity to showcase her own merchandise because Kim collaborated with the Carolina Lemke brand of shades that she wore.
Kim’s Twitter video showed the build-up to her White House appearance.