Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Sick Of Taylor Swift Shading Her, Wants To Move Past ‘Petty’ Drama

Kim Kardashian is ready to move past her feud with Taylor Swift but it seems as though the singer may never be ready to call a truce.

As fans know, the feud between Swift and Kim’s husband Kanye West has been going on for years. It all began when Kanye took the mic from Swift during her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs in 2009, claiming that Beyonce should have won the Best Female Video category instead of Taylor. Since then, the two have gone back and forth, including adding one another in song lyrics and Kardashian as been stuck in the middle of it. An insider tells Radar Online that Kim is ready to move past the feud and is sick of all the drama. The source shares that Kardashian “really wants Taylor to move past the petty 8th grade bulls***t.”

This is referring to Swift throwing shade at Kim and Kanye in her new track “You Need to Calm Down!” The same source shares that Kim and Kanye appeared at the White House yesterday on purpose to overshadow Taylor’s new album. During the event, Kim also wore the color green, like a snake, to send a message to the singer. But while Kim is ready to take the high road, the source says that Swift isn’t.

“It just so happened that the day Taylor announced her album, Kim spoke at the White House in front of the whole world, completely blowing her out of the water,” the source continued.

“Apparently, Taylor will never be done shading Kim, but Kim is letting her appearance at the White House yesterday speak for itself.”

Prior to the most recent diss in her new song, Taylor also seemed to shade Kim and Kanye back in April when she released the video for her single “ME!” The music video featured a snake that turned into a bunch of pretty butterflies. Of course, the snake is the symbol that has stood for the pair’s feud over the past few years. And while Kim is reportedly over the drama, the insider also revealed that she kind of “lives for it,” stating that Kim is ready to drop more subtle hints at Swift as more of her album is unveiled.

But for now, Kim is continuing to focus on her latest goal of becoming a lawyer and during her White House appearance, The Inquisitr shared that President Donald Trump introduced Kardashian at the event as a “very special guest” and a “powerful advocate” for justice reform. He also told the audience that Kim will be one of the most “successful” lawyers once she finishes school.