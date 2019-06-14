Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Newman Faces Attacks

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, June 17 through 21, features plenty of Adam Newman. First, an angry threat from Nick to Adam, and it’s the beginning of their war. Then, Billy pushes back at Adam. Finally, Phyllis looks into Adam’s past in Las Vegas.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) lets Adam (Mark Grossman) know that Adam is lucky he doesn’t shove those papers right down Adam’s throat. Nick explains to a shocked Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that Adam has filed paperwork to sue Nick for full custody of Christian. Furious, Nick vows that Adam will never get Christian. According to The Inquisitr, Nick will do things that he initially wasn’t planning on doing as a result of Adam’s latest threat. Because she provided Adam with the funds to buy Nick’s debt and take over Dark Horse, and she stole Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) phone number from Nick, Victoria may find herself unsafe from her brother’s wrath as well. After years of having each other’s backs, Victoria looked after her own self-interests, and it could end up costing Nick everything, so he might not be worried if she gets caught in the crossfire of his and Adam’s war.

Later, Billy (Jason Thompson) angrily asks Adam what he’s doing at Delia’s grave. It’s especially irritating for Billy to see Adam there because Adam is the reason she’s there and not growing up with the rest of Billy’s children. Adam drove the car that ran over Delia, leading to her death, and Adam tried to cover it up. Of course, Billy is the one who left Delia in the car alone for a few minutes, so there is honestly a lot of blame to go around when it comes to the unfortunate death of Delia Abbott.

Finally, in Vegas, Adam’s friend Riza (Tina Cascciani) asks Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), “Why the sudden interest in Adam Newman?”

Phyllis’s face isn’t seen, but her leg is shown. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) kidnapped her, but Phyllis escaped through a window right before Kevin made a deal with Adam to swap Phyllis for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Since actress Gina Tognoni announced her last scenes as Phyllis had aired recently, this is most likely the reintroduction of actress Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers.

As for Riza’s question, it seems that Phyllis is looking into Adam’s recent life in Las Vegas to figure out a way to profit from all she’s been through since helping him take down Nick.