Farrah Abraham Flaunts Cleavage In Neon Blazer, As She Buys New Porsche

Farrah Abraham continues to live her best life, following her exit from Teen Mom OG. The single mom was spotted out and about this week rocking a sexy ensemble as she made a huge new purchase.

According to Life & Style, Farrah Abraham was photographed by paparazzi as she donned a skimpy neon green blazer dress as she bought herself a brand new Porsche.

The former MTV personality star rocked the low cut dress, which gave fans a peek at her massive cleavage underneath. She also flashed her long, lean legs in the process.

Abraham had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder. Farrah completed her look with some white heels and a full face of makeup.

Abraham’s glam look included darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and a light pink color on her lips. She also donned layered chains around her neck.

Farrah also brought along her daughter, Sophia, for the event. The little girl was seen wearing a tan dress and a denim jacket with a pair of sparkling silver sneakers. Sophia had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls as she sipped on a soda and carried her phone in her hand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham likes to remind her social media followers that they can do it all, as she believes herself to be doing.

The reality star has revealed in the past that just because she’s a mother, it doesn’t mean that she can’t follow her hopes and dreams, as well as have a successful career and raise a family.

Of course, it isn’t all easy for Farrah. She recently revealed that she had a breakdown when her daughter didn’t remember that she was a college educated woman.

“I had kind of a breakdown today, literally like lost it, because Sophia, like, totally forgot that I went to college. She totally forgot, like, what I have my degrees in,” Farrah told her fans in a social media video.

“Just like, we all know that I’ve worked really, really, really hard. But I’m like, OK, so Sophia totally forgot she’s Italian, totally forgot she travels the world, totally forgot that her mom has a degree in what the focus is, I’m not gonna say, it doesn’t really matter, I guess. Nothing matters! We just all exist,” Farrah went on to tell her fans of the situation.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram.